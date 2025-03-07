DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools is offering free Iftar meals to students during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan, a spiritual month when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, is widely observed by the Dearborn community, including the substantial Muslim student population within the Dearborn Public Schools.

In a video posted on social media, Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko announced this first-time initiative. The students can pick up the meals during lunch and take them home to enjoy with their families for Iftar.

“Once again Dearborn Public Schools has taken the lead to be one of the first districts to provide students with these special take home meals,” Maleyko told The Arab American News. “I want to compliment our incredible food service team for all their efforts to make this program a success. They always do a great job in providing quality meals for our students and this effort demonstrates their commitment to service. I hope our students take advantage of these free take home meals and I wish our families a safe and blessed Ramadan.”

“This was an opportunity for those students that cannot eat during school,” Emi Kreste, the food service director for the Dearborn Public Schools, said in a Local 4 Detroit report. “And now they can take the meals at home and eat them with their family at their time that they are fasting.”

The meals will vary daily, making sure to include the five nutrition groups: protein, fruit, grain, vegetable and dairy.