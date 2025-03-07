Local Arabs and Muslims celebrate Ramadan: Religious events, iftar gatherings and a Ramadan village on weekends

Despite the suspension of the “Suhoor Festival” and other nighttime events like “Ramadan Nights” in Dearborn due to the wars in Gaza and Lebanon and the holy month coinciding with harsh winter weather, Arab and Muslim communities in the Detroit area continue to organize various religious and social activities for Ramadan. These include hosting Iftar and Suhoor gatherings, distributing food baskets, organizing spiritual events and launching a new event this year called “Ramadan Village” on weekend nights at the Canteen, near Fairlane Mall in Dearborn.

Additionally, Dearborn and Dearborn Heights have permitted food trucks to operate across both cities during Ramadan and extended business hours for restaurants, cafes and bakeries beyond 2 a.m. to enhance the festive and social atmosphere of the month. Traditionally, Middle Eastern cultures celebrate Ramadan with late-night gatherings, where families and friends socialize until the early hours of the morning.

Following their annual tradition, restaurants in Dearborn and its surrounding areas have resumed offering daily Iftar buffets, while bakeries remain open until dawn to serve light Suhoor meals. This has brought an added vibrancy to Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, which experience a lively Ramadan market scene every year.

This year, Ramadan runs until March 30, according to astronomical calculations.

Expanding religious programs in local mosques

Islamic centers in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights have launched expanded programs in both Arabic and English to accommodate the growing number of worshipers who attend mosques more frequently during Ramadan.

These programs include:

Additional prayer spaces to accommodate Maghrib (sunset) and Taraweeh (night prayers) in Sunni mosques.

Quran recitations and Islamic lectures that aim to deepen spiritual values and Islamic teachings.

In Shia mosques, religious and educational programs have been tailored to engage young people and provide a safe space for them to foster community bonds and address their spiritual and social questions in light of Islamic values.

All Islamic centers in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights will continue offering:

Religious lessons and lectures in both Arabic and English throughout the day and evening.

Quranic recitations, supplications and religious chants.

Charity drives to support the needy in Detroit and help underprivileged families abroad.

Security measures for Ramadan gatherings

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin visited several mosques in the city, assuring religious leaders that his department would enhance security measures around mosques during Ramadan. Increased patrols will be deployed, especially during Iftar and Suhoor hours, which often cause heavy traffic congestion and increase the risk of accidents.

Shahin emphasized that his team is fully prepared to handle emergencies, ensuring the safety of residents and religious sites throughout the holy month.

New Event: Ramadan Village in the Canteen

With the suspension of past events such as the “Suhoor Festival” and “Ramadan Nights” over the past two years due to the Israeli wars on Gaza and Lebanon and the cold weather, a new initiative called “Ramadan Village” in the Canteen at Midtown has been introduced.

The event will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., in the Canteen at Midtown near Fairlane Mall in Dearborn.

The Ramadan market will feature 55 food trucks throughout the holy month, offering a variety of delicious Eastern and Western dishes.

Visitors will also find shopping areas selling Middle Eastern goods, handmade crafts and artisanal products.

Iftar programs and charitable initiatives

While most religious centers will limit large Iftar banquets to a few fundraising events, the Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD) will continue serving thousands of Iftar meals weekly, both inside and outside its Detroit-based mosque near northern Dearborn.

According to ICD Executive Director Sufian Nabhan, the center began providing 250 Iftar meals per day at the mosque since the start of Ramadan. Additionally, they supply hundreds of meals daily to other Islamic centers, particularly African American mosques in Detroit.

The center also delivers Iftar meals to 35 Muslim migrants residing at Freedom House, a shelter for asylum seekers in southwest Detroit’s Mexican Town. Many of these migrants face mobility restrictions due to ongoing deportation policies.

Speaking to The Arab American News, Nabhan said that the ICD will increase meal distribution on weekends to 350 meals per day, serving men and women in separate dining halls.

“We will provide an average of 3,000 to 5,000 meals weekly throughout Ramadan, both inside and outside the Islamic Center of Detroit,” he said.

Ramadan services for the community

Nabhan emphasized that the Iftar meals and food baskets distributed every Saturday are not limited to Muslims, but are available to anyone in need, regardless of religion or background.

“We are committed to serving the community and providing support to all social and religious groups in alignment with Islamic principles of kindness and generosity.”

He also revealed that the ICD provides 200 Iftar meals per week to non-Muslim migrants at Freedom House.

Budget and additional services

The ICD’s budget for free Ramadan services is approximately $200,000, covering: