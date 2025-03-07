Michigan Jewish delegation visits Damascus, receives warm reception and tours synagogues

Rabbi Asher Lopatin stands at the gravestone of the great Kabbalist of the 16th century, Rabbi Chayim Vital, student of the Holy Ari of Safed. – Photo provided by Rabbi Lopatin

Michigan Rabbi affirms that the new Syrian government seeks to embrace all sects in Syria

Rabbi Asher Lopatin, director of community relations at the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, described his trip to Damascus, Syria, as part of a delegation of five American Jews as welcoming and acceptance by the Syrian people. The delegation was led by Rabbi Yusuf Hamra, head of the Syrian-American Jewish community in Brooklyn, New York, and the brother of the late Rabbi Abraham Hamra, the former leader of the Jewish community in Syria. The visit took place from February 17 to 20.

“The welcome and acceptance we received in Syria were completely different from what happened to Jewish Holocaust survivors who returned to Poland and other parts of Europe after being expelled during World War II,” Lopatin told The Arab American News. “They were met with hostility and, at times, riots — similar to what Jewish delegations faced when attempting to visit some Arab countries following the Arab Spring.”

The delegation’s visit to the Syrian capital was coordinated between the new Syrian government and the Syrian Emergency Task Force, a political group founded by Syrian Americans in 2011 to highlight “human rights violations” under the ousted president, Bashar al-Assad.

Warm reception and high-profile delegation

The delegation, which was warmly welcomed by both officials and local communities, included former U.S. Ambassador for War Crimes Issues Stephen Rapp, who is also a senior fellow at the Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Center for Genocide Prevention and a board member of the Syrian Emergency Task Force.

Lopatin, who serves at the Kehillat Etz Chayim synagogue in Oak Park, told The Arab American News that the visit aimed to tour and inspect synagogues that had been damaged or destroyed following the 2011 protests against the Assad regime. These protests escalated into violent clashes that displaced millions of Syrians and caused widespread destruction across the country.

Initially, the delegation was concerned about security following the fall of the previous regime. However, Lopatin said their fears quickly subsided due to the warm reception they received.

“Everyone welcomed us, from the government to various groups of people in the markets, neighborhoods and places we visited,” he said. “We truly felt that Syria welcomes all Syrians — Jews, Muslims and Christians alike.”

Security measures and public reactions

Lopatin noted that the new Syrian government appointed an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to escort and protect the delegation during their visits to multiple locations in Damascus.

“We quickly realized that we didn’t actually need any security measures,” he said. “People everywhere were friendly and welcoming… we never encountered any harassment.

“They provided us with significant security, but honestly, we didn’t feel we needed it,” he added. “Apart from navigating Damascus’ heavy traffic, everyone wanted to take pictures with us.”

Political and diplomatic implications

Lopatin expressed hope that Syria could be rebuilt quickly, emphasizing that the new Syrian government aims to represent all segments of society while sending positive messages to the world, particularly the United States.

“The new Syrian government is taking the right steps, and our visit to Damascus sends a positive signal that I hope the White House and the U.S. State Department will recognize — to expedite the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria,” he said. “I hope this happens as soon as possible.”

Damaged synagogues and restoration efforts

Lopatin expressed deep sorrow over the severe damage inflicted upon the Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue in Jobar, one of the oldest Jewish synagogues in the world, which was severely damaged during the Syrian civil war in May 2014.

“We are grateful to the Syrians who managed to preserve most Jewish synagogues from complete destruction, unlike what happened to the Jobar synagogue.”

Following the delegation’s visit, the Syrian government appointed Muhammad Al-Qanitri as a liaison officer to oversee the restoration and protection of synagogues across Syria.

“We are truly grateful that Syria and the Syrian people have protected these places,” Lopatin said. “It is a tribute to the few Jews who were here and to the Muslims who safeguarded these sites.”

However, he also acknowledged that the Jobar Synagogue was completely destroyed and looted.

“But when you see the massive devastation in the Jobar area, this issue seems less significant,” he said. “The synagogue can certainly be rebuilt, but rehabilitating that entire area requires tremendous efforts… What happened there is truly heartbreaking.”

Official Syrian approval for the visit

The Syrian Emergency Task Force had sought the Syrian government’s approval to allow the Jewish delegation to visit Damascus. The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs granted permission in an official letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Arab American News:

“The Syrian Arab Republic, based on its national principles, affirms its commitment to protecting all visitors and will take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the delegation during their visit.”

The letter further mentioned that the Syrian government would coordinate security and logistical arrangements with relevant authorities to ensure a smooth and secure visit.

Dr. Yahya Basha on the visit’s significance

Syrian American businessman and political activist Dr. Yahya Basha, who participated in coordinating and financing Rabbi Lopatin’s trip, expressed hope that this visit, along with similar ones in the future, would convince Americans that Syria and other Arab countries are “safe places” to visit.

“We look forward to expanding the scope of these visits,” Basha said. “We want all Americans to feel comfortable traveling to the Middle East.

“We have enough wars and hatred in the world,” he added “…We don’t want more of that. We want people to love each other for the greater good of everyone.”

Basha emphasized that cultural change does not happen overnight and that efforts must begin somewhere to bring people closer together. He described the Jewish delegation’s visit to Damascus as a great model of cooperation between people from different backgrounds.

Basha also stressed the current focus on:

Helping Syrian refugees return to their country

Lifting sanctions

Rebuilding the economy

Transforming former rebel fighters into leaders rather than acting as militant groups

He expressed his hope that these aspirations would be realized soon.

Syria once had a vibrant Jewish community spread across many cities and regions, including Damascus, Aleppo, Latakia, and Qamishli. However, most of them emigrated in the 1990s after the late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad lifted the travel ban on Jews, which had been in place since the establishment of the State of Israel in May 1948.

Today, only a few dozen Jews remain in Syria, with just seven individuals still residing in Damascus, according to Lopatin, who took a commemorative photo with an elderly Jewish woman wearing a hijab.