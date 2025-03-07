Trump delays tariffs for goods under Mexico, Canada trade deal

The exemptions, covering the two largest U.S. trading partners, expire on April 2 when Trump has threatened to impose a global regime of reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. trading partners.

Trump had imposed a 25 percent levy on imports from both countries on Tuesday and had mentioned an exemption only for Mexico earlier on Thursday, but the amendment he signed on Thursday afternoon covered Canada as well. The three countries are partners in a North American trade pact.

In response, Canada will delay a planned second wave of retaliatory tariffs on C$125 billion of U.S. products until April 2, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in a post on X.

For Canada, the amended White House order also excludes duties on potash, a critical fertilizer for U.S. farmers, but does not fully cover energy products, on which Trump has imposed a separate 10 percent levy. A White House official said that is because not all energy products imported from Canada are covered under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade that Trump negotiated in his first term as president.

Trump imposed the tariffs after declaring a national emergency on January 20, his first day in office, due to deaths from fentanyl overdoses, asserting that the deadly opioid and its precursor chemicals make their way from China to the U.S. via Canada and Mexico. Trump has also imposed tariffs of 20 percent on all imports from China as a result.

Trump first announced the levies at the beginning of February, but he delayed them for Canada and Mexico until Tuesday. Earlier this week he declined to delay them again, and doubled a 10 percent levy that had been in force since February 4 on Chinese imports.

“On April 2, we’re going to move with the reciprocal tariffs, and hopefully Mexico and Canada will have done a good enough job on fentanyl that this part of the conversation will be off the table, and we’ll move just to the reciprocal tariff conversation,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC. “But if they haven’t, this will stay on.”

Trump also said 25 percent tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum would go into effect as scheduled on March 12. Canada and Mexico are both top exporters of the metals to U.S. markets, with Canada in particular accounting for most aluminum imports.

On Wednesday Trump exempted automotive goods from the 25 percent tariffs he imposed on imports from Canada and Mexico as of Tuesday, levies that economists saw as threatening to stoke inflation and stall growth across all three economies.

Trump issued those exemptions after meeting with executives from the top U.S. auto makers, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.