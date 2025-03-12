Mayor Bill Bazzi appointed as Ambassador to Tunisia by President Trump

Mayor Bill Bazzi

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – President Donald Trump has appointed Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia.

In a social media post, Trump said that he was pleased to announce Bazzi as the ambassador.

“Bazzi is a decorated U.S. Marine, who honorably served our country for 21 years, collaborating with U.S. Embassy Ambassadors, diplomats, and leaders throughout the world,” his post said. “Bazzi also worked at Boeing as a quality manager, and Ford Motor Company as a product development engineer. After 22 years with Ford, Bazzi took an early retirement to serve his city as mayor of Dearborn Heights. Bazzi worked hard during the 2024 Presidential Election to help us secure our historic victory and I look forward to seeing the great things he will accomplish for our nation.”

Bazzi had traveled to Tunisia in 2019 as part of an inaugural U.S. cohort, supported by the State Department and the AAI to engage newly elected officials in Tunisia and Morocco and to promote democracy, transparency, community-based economic development and empowerment.

“I am honored and appreciate President Donald Trump’s appointment to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia,” Bazzi said. “Among the many countries I have visited over the years, I hold a great affinity to Tunisia and its honorable Parliament, Mayors, and members of its Council- along with the people I met while touring orphanages, women’s career centers, schools, and a multitude of companies which distinguish the country’s rising presence throughout the region. With my visits overseas, the cohort visits to the U.S. and the relations we have established over the years, I am excited to return to Tunisia and honorably represent our country as its U.S. Ambassador. My purpose is to continue serving in capacities which make a positive impact and promote peace and diplomatic partnerships, which benefit our country and enhance global relations.”

It is unclear when Bazzi will be expected to report for this role or what it means for the city of Dearborn Heights.