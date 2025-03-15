Dearborn Heights Council Chairman Mo Baydoun hosts fourth annual Iftar dinner with Fire Department

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Dearborn Heights City Council Chairman and mayoral candidate Mo Baydoun hosted the fourth annual Iftar dinner with both the Dearborn Heights Fire Department and the Dearborn Heights Police Department.

Baydoun told The Arab American News that this initiative started four years ago when he challenged Battalion Chief Phil Hall to participate in a day-long fast. Hall, who is also president of the Fire Department Executive Board, accepted and encouraged the fire fighters — many of whom are not Muslim — to join in the fast. Now, it has become a tradition that the Fire Department welcomes and embraces each year. To honor their participation, a large Iftar dinner is now hosted at the fire station.

Hashems Meat Market supplied the meat, grilling the barbecue fresh on site just as attendees prepared to break their fast. Al-Ameer, a local restaurant, provided the variety of dishes that filled the tables stretching across the inside of the fire station, where guests helped themselves to the spread.

More than 200 people attended, including community members, the invited Dearborn Heights Fire and Police Departments and local officials such as Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington, Wayne County Undersheriff Mike Jaafar, State Rep. Alabas Farhat, Dearborn Heights City Council members, Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe, Wayne County Director of Homeland Security Sam Jaafar, Wayne County Director of the Department of Health, Human and Veterans Service Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, and many more.









































Photos: Abbas Shehab

With a sizable Muslim population in Dearborn Heights, participating in a day-long fast provides both the Fire Department and Police Department an opportunity to stand in solidarity with the Muslim residents and gain a deeper understanding of a significant piece of their faith.

“It shows a lot of unity,” Baydoun said. “It brings those who don’t understand the meanings of Ramadan together, it teaches the first responders pieces of the Islamic religion. Also, it teaches them self-discipline.

“It gives them a better understanding of what Muslims are dealing with over these next 30 days,” he added

Baydoun said that the fire fighters eagerly anticipate this important tradition that has blossomed with their city.

“They look forward to it, they call me and say ‘hey when are we doing the annual cookout,'” he said.

Baydoun shared that this event has only continued to grow in both size and impact each year, bringing the city’s first responders and the community members together.