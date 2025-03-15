Federal court rejects deportation of Palestinian student arrested under Trump’s order for protesting against Israel

Mahmoud Khalil: A Columbia University student becomes a symbol of free speech in America

Mahmoud Khalil: A Columbia University student becomes a symbol of free speech in America

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The arrest of a Palestinian student from Columbia University and the federal authorities’ attempt to deport him despite being a lawful permanent resident and a Green Card holder, have sparked the largest wave of protests against President Trump’s administration since he took office less than two months ago. Critics accuse Trump of using immigration laws to punish students who participated in pro-Palestine demonstrations on university campuses last year.

Mahmoud Khalil, the student who has become the symbol of free speech in America, was arrested in his university apartment last Saturday. His detention made him a prominent figure among Trump’s opponents, as he became the first person to be detained by immigration authorities for participating in anti-Israel protests, which swept across hundreds of U.S. universities last spring. Trump vowed that Khalil’s arrest would not be the last of its kind, reaffirming his commitment to addressing what he sees as elite universities’ failure to combat anti-Semitism.

Student protest organizers have argued that criticism of Israel has falsely been conflated with anti-Semitism.

Khalil’s case has become the top story in the United States, dominating news networks, newspapers and social media discussions. He played a leading role in the student movement that erupted last spring across American universities in protest against Israel’s military offensive on Gaza and the U.S.’ unwavering support for it. His arrest at his on-campus residence turned him into a symbol of free speech, as evidenced by the protests that erupted following his detention.

From his prestigious university, Columbia, Khalil spearheaded student demonstrations, including sit-ins and protests that lasted for weeks. The protests were so intense that, for the first time in more than 50 years, New York City police stormed the campus to break up a student sit-in at one of the halls — an action taken at the request of university President Nemat Shafik, who later resigned.

Khalil was among the pro-Palestinian students who negotiated on behalf of protesters, urging Columbia University to divest from Israel due to its military actions in Gaza. He addressed student rallies multiple times and frequently spoke to American media.

Having completed his master’s degree in December, Khalil was preparing to participate in his graduation ceremony, scheduled for May 21. He had earned a master’s degree from the School of International and Public Affairs.

Trump’s executive order and Khalil’s arrest

Khalil’s arrest was carried out under an executive order issued by Trump on January 29, aimed at combating anti-Semitism. The directive warned all foreign residents involved in “pro-jihadist protests”, stating, “In 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you.”

Trump’s administration believes that foreign students disrupting university campuses should not be allowed to remain in the U.S.

Columbia is not the only elite university that witnessed anti-Israel protests, but it is among the most prominent. Just a week before Khalil’s arrest, the Trump administration announced the withdrawal of $400 million in federal grants and contracts from the New York University due to similar student movements.

Amid growing nationwide protests, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled against Khalil’s deportation “unless otherwise ordered by the court”, citing his lawful permanent resident status. Khalil obtained his Green Card through his marriage to an American classmate at Columbia, whom he met after arriving in the U.S. in 2022. The couple is expecting their first child next month.

Khalil, 29, was born in Syria to Palestinian refugee parents who were originally from Tiberias (now in northern Israel). He is currently being held in Louisiana, while protesters demand his return to New York. It remains unclear whether federal authorities will continue to push for his deportation. The U.S. State Department has refused to comment and Khalil has not been formally charged with any crime. Meanwhile, a solidarity campaign calling for his release has gathered nearly 2.5 million signatures.

Legal implications and political reactions

By law, Green Card holders can only be deported through a judicial order. Foreigners and immigrants can obtain permanent residency through employment contracts, marriage to a U.S. citizen, winning the U.S. immigration lottery or investment.

Green Card holders have similar rights to U.S. citizens regarding living, working and traveling. Typically issued for five to 10 years, permanent residents can apply for citizenship after three years if they are married to an American citizen.

Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, claimed Khalil was arrested under Trump’s executive order on anti-Semitism. She accused him of leading activities aligned with Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization in the U.S.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on the platform X that U.S. authorities intend to revoke visas and Green Cards held by individuals supporting Hamas as a prelude to their deportation.

The Department of Education also sent letters to 60 universities, warning them of potential enforcement actions if they fail to meet legal obligations to protect Jewish students. The list includes elite institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Stanford and Berkeley, along with several state universities.

Civil liberties concerns and political opposition

Just days before Khalil’s arrest, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) issued an open letter to university presidents, condemning Trump’s executive order as a violation of First Amendment free speech protections.

“Trump’s latest coercive campaign, attempting to turn university administrators against their students and faculty, echoes McCarthy-era tactics and contradicts U.S. constitutional values and the core mission of universities,” the statement read.

Palestinian American U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, denounced Khalil’s arrest, calling it a “blatant violation of constitutional rights.”

“It is dangerous for our government to target individuals based on their political speech,” she said in an Instagram post. “More incidents like this will follow if left unchecked.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, also voiced support for Khalil.

“Mahmoud Khalil is a permanent resident, married to an American citizen who is eight months pregnant,” he said. “The Trump administration’s actions are grossly inconsistent with the U.S. Constitution.”

Trump’s response

In contrast, Trump personally celebrated Khalil’s arrest.

“This is just the first of many arrests to come against those organizing anti-Semitic activities in America,” Trump wrote on social media. “Those who oppose Israel and hate America will not be tolerated.”