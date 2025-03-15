James Craig joins crowded race to succeed Mike Duggan as Detroit mayor

James Craig formally announces his candidacy to be Detroit’s next mayor on Wednesday at the Executive Cuts barber shop. - Videograb

DETROIT – Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has entered the increasingly crowded race for mayor of Michigan’s largest city, positioning himself as a Republican aligned with President Trump, despite the nonpartisan nature of the election.

Craig announced his candidacy on Wednesday, March 12, at Executive Cuts, a Black-owned barbershop on Detroit’s east side, emphasizing his commitment to supporting small businesses. ​

During his announcement, Craig highlighted his intention to leverage his relationship with Trump to safeguard Detroit from potential federal funding cuts under the current administration.

“It’s important for any city in America to have a direct connection to the White House,” Craig said, underscoring his belief that such a relationship could benefit Detroit. His campaign priorities also include enhancing public safety, expanding community partnerships to improve education and advocating for greater government transparency. ​

Detroit has been a Democratic stronghold for decades, with the last Republican elected to citywide office being Reverend Keith Butler, who served on the City Council from 1990 to 1994. However, Craig is banking on Trump’s growing popularity among city voters, as evidenced by the president receiving approximately 20,000 votes in the 2024 presidential election, double his tally from 2016. ​

Craig served as Detroit’s police chief from 2013 to 2021, implementing conservative policies that contributed to crime reduction, such as encouraging residents to own firearms for property protection. He also took a firm stance during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. In 2022, Craig launched a gubernatorial bid, but was disqualified from the Republican primary due to insufficient valid petition signatures, as the organization he hired submitted thousands of fraudulent signatures. ​

In addition to Craig, the list of declared candidates for Detroit mayor includes:​

Mary Sheffield : Current president of the Detroit City Council (2022–present) and representative of the Fifth District since 2014.

Saunteel Jenkins : Former president of the Detroit City Council and current CEO of The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW). ​

Fred Durhal III : Current City Council member representing the Seventh District since 2021 and former state representative (2015–2019).

Rev. Solomon Kinloch Jr. : Senior pastor of Triumph Church, which has grown to 40,000 members under his leadership since 1998.

Todd Perkins : Attorney with a focus on public service and community engagement. ​

Jonathan Barlow : Businessman with interests in local economic development.

Joel Haashiim : Businessman emphasizing entrepreneurial growth within the city. ​

In addition, former Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate filed a candidate committee for Detroit mayor. The “Joe Tate for Detroit Exploratory Committee” formed on Nov. 21, according to Wayne County campaign finance records. Last year, Tate became the first Black man to serve as speaker of the State House.

The filing deadline for candidates is April 22. The primary election is scheduled for August 5, which will narrow the field to the top two candidates, who will then face off in the general election on November 4, to determine the successor to Mayor Mike Duggan. Duggan announced in November that he would not seek a fourth term and has expressed intentions to run for governor in 2026. ​

This mayoral race marks a significant political moment for Detroit, as it will be the first time in more than a decade that the incumbent is not on the ballot, leading to a highly competitive and diverse field of candidates.