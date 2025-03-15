Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist joins Michigan’s 2026 Democratic gubernatorial race

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announces his candidacy for Michigan governor in Detroit, March 11. - Videograb

DETROIT – Targeting President Trump, whom he described as a “fire starter”, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II officially launched his campaign for the 2026 gubernatorial race Tuesday, aiming to become the first Black governor of the Great Lakes State. He seeks to succeed Governor Whitmer, who is term-limited and cannot run for a third term.

Gilchrist is the third Democratic candidate to enter the race, following Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. He kicked off his campaign at a performing arts center in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood, addressing hundreds of supporters.

In his 18-minute speech, the 42-year-old focused on Trump’s policies, saying they go against the interests of the American people.

“President Trump is like a fire starter,” he said, arguing that Trump’s “reckless tariffs” do not contribute to “our economic stability and growth”, but rather act as a “matchstick that will set fire to workers’ wages, corporate budgets, family finances and farmers’ harvests.

“There is a lot of work to be done,” Gilchrist added. “But, unfortunately, we cannot rely on Washington. We cannot rely on Donald Trump and Elon Musk.”

His direct attack on Trump contrasts with Whitmer’s more open and cooperative approach toward the Republican president, as she has frequently emphasized her willingness to work with the GOP and the White House to achieve “shared priorities.”

Standing at six feet, nine inches, Gilchrist declared, “We must stand tall against these attacks on our people. We must fight for what matters, which is protecting our people.”

His campaign slogan, “Stand Tall”, was also used in his previous campaigns as Whitmer’s running mate in both 2018 and 2022.

Background and political experience

Gilchrist, an African American software engineer, previously ran unsuccessfully for Detroit city clerk in 2017. Whitmer selected him as her running mate in 2018, making him Michigan’s first Black lieutenant governor. Over the past seven years, he has focused on expanding affordable housing access, criminal justice reform and strengthening relationships with Michigan’s Arab American community in Metro Detroit. He is married and has three children.

Democratic primary competition

Gilchrist’s entry into the race adds further uncertainty to the Democratic primary, which is expected to be highly competitive. Benson is widely regarded as the front-runner.

Analysts suggest that Gilchrist’s campaign strategy will focus on mobilizing support from both progressive voters and Black voters, hoping to outmaneuver his competitors in the Democratic primary on August 4, 2026.

Republican candidates

On the Republican side, three candidates have already formed exploratory committees for the gubernatorial race:

Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox

State Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt

Former U.S. House candidate Anthony Hudson

Additionally, Oakland County businessman Perry Johnson and U.S. Rep. John James of Macomb County are considered potential GOP candidates.

Independent candidate: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

The most notable figure in the 2026 Michigan gubernatorial race remains Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who has chosen to run as an independent, having recently left the Democratic Party. His candidacy is expected to shake up the race, challenging both Democratic and Republican contenders.

With Gilchrist’s entry, the 2026 Michigan gubernatorial race is shaping up to be a high-stakes battle, featuring a diverse field of candidates across the political spectrum.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he won’t run for Senate or governor

On Thursday, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who lives in Traverse City, announced that he would not run for either the U.S. Senate or for governor next year.

“I care deeply about who Michigan will elect as governor and send to the U.S. Senate next year, but I have decided against competing in either race,” Buttigieg wrote in a post on X Thursday morning.

“While my own plans don’t include running for office in 2026, I remain intensely focused on consolidating, communicating and supporting a vision for this alternative,” he wrote in a subsequent post.