Trump nominates Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi to be U.S. ambassador to Tunisia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a move seen as a reward for his support during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, President Trump announced on March 11, on his Truth Social platform, the nomination of Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi as the United States ambassador to Tunisia. The appointment requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Bazzi, of Lebanese descent, becomes the second Arab American mayor from Metro Detroit to be appointed to an ambassadorship in the Middle East within a week, following the nomination of Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib as U.S. ambassador to Kuwait on March 7.

Bazzi’s background and career

Born in Bint Jbeil, Lebanon, Bill Bazzi immigrated to the United States at the age of 12. He attended Fordson High School in Dearborn before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served for 21 years. During his service, Bazzi worked closely with U.S. diplomats and ambassadors worldwide, gaining extensive experience in international relations.

After retiring from the Marines, Bazzi worked as a quality manager at Boeing and later as a product development engineer at Ford Motor Company. In January 2021, following the passing of Mayor Dan Paletko due to COVID-19, Bazzi was appointed interim mayor by a 4-3 vote of the City Council. He later won the mayoral election in November 2021, securing 72 percent of the vote, making him the first Arab American and Muslim mayor of Dearborn Heights.

Trump’s praise for Bazzi

Trump praised Bazzi’s military and political background in his post:

“Bill Bazzi is a distinguished U.S. Marine veteran who served our country honorably for 21 years. He worked closely with U.S. ambassadors, diplomats and world leaders. After his military career, he excelled at Boeing and Ford Motor Company. I look forward to seeing the great achievements he will accomplish as our new ambassador to Tunisia.”

Trump also acknowledged Bazzi’s role in his 2024 presidential victory:

“Bill worked tirelessly during the November election to help deliver our historic win.”

Bazzi’s role in Trump’s 2024 victory in Michigan

For the first time since 2000, a Republican presidential candidate won a substantial portion of votes in Michigan’s Arab American communities. Trump secured 42.5 percent of the vote in Dearborn and 44 percent in Dearborn Heights, significantly outperforming his 2020 results. This contributed to Trump’s overall victory in Michigan, where he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris by more than 80,000 votes.

Bazzi played a crucial role in this shift. He endorsed Trump at a campaign rally in Novi in October, where he praised Trump’s foreign policy and peacekeeping efforts in the Middle East.

“Under President Trump, the U.S. did not engage in any new wars,” he said during the event. “He is a man of peace, and I trust him to restore stability in the Middle East and around the world.”

Bazzi’s stance on Biden’s administration

Bazzi was a strong critic of the Biden administration, particularly regarding its handling of federal disaster aid and foreign policy on the Israel-Gaza conflict. He accused President Biden of delaying federal assistance to Dearborn Heights after the devastating 2022 floods, which caused severe damage to homes in the city’s southern neighborhoods.

He also expressed outrage over Biden’s reluctance to enforce a ceasefire in Gaza and condemned Israel’s military actions in Lebanon, including the bombing of Bint Jbeil, his birthplace.

“Israel destroyed my grandparents’ home among hundreds of others,” Bazzi stated in a campaign call with Arab and Muslim community leaders in Michigan.

Political controversies in Dearborn Heights

Bazzi’s tenure as mayor was marked by political turmoil. Since taking office, he appointed four different police chiefs, sparking controversy within the City Council. His most recent appointment, Ahmed Haidar, replaced Hussein Farhat, after Bazzi unexpectedly reversed his decision to keep Farhat in the role.

In August 2023, City Council members initiated a recall petition against Bazzi, accusing him of mismanaging city funds and violating administrative policies. In response, Bazzi threatened to shut down all public services in June 2024 if the Council continued to stall the city’s budget approval.

Furthermore, Bazzi demanded an internal investigation into the Dearborn Heights Treasurer’s Office, citing financial mismanagement and security concerns. Treasurer Lisa Hicks-Clayton dismissed the allegations, calling them “politically motivated.”

Resignation and next steps

As part of the nomination process, Bazzi must resign as mayor before assuming his new diplomatic role. The Dearborn Heights City Council will be responsible for appointing an interim mayor until the next election.

The race for mayor is already taking shape, with City Council President Mo Baydoun having officially announced his candidacy last month. Baydoun has been one of Bazzi’s strongest critics and is expected to be a frontrunner in the race.

Bazzi’s statement on his appointment

Following the announcement, Bazzi expressed gratitude on Facebook.

“I am honored and deeply appreciative of President Trump’s trust in me to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia,” he said. “Tunisia is a remarkable nation that I have had the privilege of visiting multiple times.”

He also emphasized his strong connections with Tunisia’s government and civil society.

“I feel a deep connection with Tunisia’s parliament, elected officials, educators and community leaders,” he said. “I am especially proud of the work I have done in Tunisian orphanages, women’s organizations and educational institutions.

“I am excited to return to Tunisia as the official representative of the United States,” he added. “My mission is to strengthen U.S.-Tunisia relations, promote peace and enhance diplomatic partnerships for the benefit of both nations.”

Bazzi’s prior international experience

Before his appointment, Bazzi had participated in multiple diplomatic programs, including a 2023 trip to Jordan sponsored by the U.S. State Department and the Arab American Institute.

With his military, corporate and political background, Bazzi is expected to bring a unique perspective to his new role in Tunisia. However, his nomination still awaits Senate approval, which is anticipated to be a contentious process given Democratic opposition to Trump’s foreign policy agenda.