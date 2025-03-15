Trump nominates Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib to be the U.S. ambassador to Kuwait

President Trump and Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib in September 2024.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump has nominated Amer Ghalib, the Yemeni American mayor of Hamtramck, to be the next U.S. ambassador to Kuwait, rewarding him for his support of Trump’s successful bid to return to the White House in the November 2024 presidential election.

In an announcement on his Truth Social account on Friday, March 7, Trump stated that Ghalib played a role in securing the president’s victory in Michigan, a state with the highest concentration of Middle Eastern immigrants in the U.S.

“I am pleased to announce that Amer Ghalib will be the next U.S. ambassador to Kuwait,” Trump wrote. “As mayor of Hamtramck, Amer worked tirelessly to help us achieve a historic victory in Michigan. I have no doubt that he will proudly represent our country in this new role.”

Ghalib expresses gratitude

Ghalib, 45, expressed his appreciation for the president’s trust, revealing in a Facebook post that the White House had offered him three different positions before he ultimately chose the ambassadorship to Kuwait.

“I was offered three options: a presidential advisory role at the White House, a position as deputy secretary of state or an ambassadorship to a country of my choosing. After deep thought and thorough study, I decided to accept the ambassadorship and I chose Kuwait from among the available options.”

His appointment as ambassador requires Senate confirmation.

Having immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 17, Ghalib emphasized his deep connection to Kuwait, describing it as a country “dear to his heart.” He expressed his eagerness to strengthen U.S.-Kuwait relations.

“I look forward to representing and serving our great nation, the United States, and to strengthening the ties between our two friendly countries,” he said.

Ghalib also thanked Dr. Masad Boulos, the Lebanese American businessman and Trump’s senior Middle East advisor, for his support.

“I sincerely appreciate the support of Dr. Masad Boulos from the very beginning and his successful efforts in strengthening ties between the Arab American community and the new Trump administration.”

Ghalib’s political journey and the significance of his appointment

Ghalib, the first Arab and Muslim mayor of Hamtramck, transitioned from a 12-year career in the healthcare sector into politics, driven by his passion for public service and community engagement.

His election as mayor of Hamtramck in 2021 made history, as he became the first non-Polish mayor of the city in more than a century, ending a 100-year dominance of Polish American mayors.

Hamtramck, a city of approximately 27,000 residents, is known for its high concentration of Muslim immigrants, primarily of Yemeni and Bangladeshi descent.

Ghalib has pledged to continue his political career based on principles of integrity, dedication and strong community support.

“I remain committed to serving with honesty, integrity and values that strengthen our community,” he said.

Controversy over Ghalib’s academic credentials

In Trump’s official statement, he claimed that Ghalib holds a doctorate in medicine from Ross University School of Medicine and that he continues to serve as a proud healthcare professional.

However, a 2021 statement from Ross University’s parent company contradicted this claim, stating that Ghalib did not receive a degree from the institution.

According to a recent report by the Detroit Free Press, the newspaper contacted Ross University in Barbados and Ghalib’s office for clarification, but received no response from either.

“If Ghalib misrepresented his medical degree, this could raise ethics concerns in his Senate confirmation process,” a Democratic lawmaker warned.

This potential controversy could pose a challenge to Ghalib’s confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Hamtramck under Ghalib’s leadership

During his tenure as mayor, Hamtramck became a focal point of national debate due to several controversial policies introduced under his administration, including:

Banning LGBTQ+ books and materials in public school libraries Prohibiting LGBTQ+ flags from being displayed on city-owned buildings and properties

These measures sparked widespread protests and legal challenges, with civil rights organizations filing lawsuits against the city administration.

Ghalib’s tenure also gained national attention when Trump visited Hamtramck on September 17, 2024, as part of his presidential campaign. This visit was a direct result of Ghalib’s endorsement of Trump, which later paved the way for a similar campaign event in Dearborn and ultimately led to endorsements from other key Arab American mayors, including Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi — who was nominated by Trump to be the U.S. ambassador to Tunisia.

Although Trump secured victories in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights during the 2024 election, he did not win Hamtramck, where his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, received more votes. This result raises questions about whether Ghalib could have retained his mayoral seat had he chosen to run for re-election.

Impact of Ghalib’s appointment on Hamtramck politics

If Ghalib’s appointment is confirmed by the Senate, he must resign as mayor.

According to Hamtramck’s city charter, City Council Vice President Khalil Refai will serve as acting mayor until a new election is held or until the next scheduled election cycle.

This sudden change could reshape Hamtramck’s political landscape, especially given the ongoing divisions over religious, cultural and social policies in the city.

Political analysts predict that Ghalib’s departure could lead to a power struggle between progressive and conservative factions within the city.

“Whoever steps in as the next mayor will have to carefully navigate Hamtramck’s deep social and political divisions,” a local political expert said.

Republican strategy and Arab American support

Ghalib’s appointment is part of a larger Republican strategy to strengthen relations with Arab American and Muslim American voters, especially in swing states like Michigan.

Following President Biden’s handling of the Israeli war on Gaza, there was a dramatic shift in Arab American voting patterns, contributing to Trump’s decisive victory in Michigan by more than 80,000 votes.

The Republican Party actively courted Arab voters by focusing on issues such as LGBTQ+ policies in schools and religious freedom.

In September 2023, Ghalib hosted former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, along with other conservative Republican leaders, to discuss forming a faith-based political coalition.

Challenges with the Senate confirmation

Despite strong Republican backing, Ghalib may face obstacles in the Senate confirmation process, particularly from Democrats who have vowed to scrutinize Trump’s diplomatic appointments.

Some senators have raised concerns about Trump using ambassadorships as political rewards and Ghalib’s lack of diplomatic experience.

“Trump is appointing political loyalists with no foreign policy expertise,” a senior Democratic Senate aide told Axios. “Ghalib’s confirmation will not be easy.”

With potential controversies over his academic credentials and opposition from Senate Democrats, Ghalib’s confirmation remains uncertain.