Trump nominates Lebanese American Michel Issa to be the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon

Trump picks "golf buddy" Michel Issa as U.S. ambassador to Lebanon. – File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Michel Issa, a prominent Lebanese American businessman and financial investor, was nominated by President Trump on Friday, March 7, to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, replacing Lisa A. Johnson, who has held the position since early 2023. Johnson, a seasoned career diplomat with the rank of minister-counselor, was appointed as ambassador to Lebanon after previously serving in South Sudan and the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan.

Issa’s appointment comes at a critical political and security juncture for Lebanon, which is demanding U.S. pressure on Israel to halt its military incursions and respect the ceasefire agreement. Israel has been accused of repeatedly violating the agreement, launching near-daily cross-border attacks on Beirut’s Southern Suburb, Bekaa and the South, killing civilians.

“I am proud to appoint Michel Issa as the United States ambassador to Lebanon,” Trump announced on Truth Social. “Michel is an exceptional businessman, financial expert and leader with a distinguished career in banking, entrepreneurship and international trade. I have no doubt that he will serve our country with honor and excellence.”

This appointment is expected to strengthen Trump’s ties with the Lebanese American community, particularly following his deepening relationship with key Lebanese figures such as Michael Boulos, the Lebanese-Nigerian husband of Trump’s daughter Tiffany, and his father, Dr. Massad Boulos, who played a crucial role in mobilizing Arab and Muslim American support for Trump’s presidential campaign.

Michel Issa: A business tycoon turned diplomat

Early life and education

Michel Issa was born in Bsous, Aley District in Mount Lebanon. He spent his childhood in Beirut, before relocating to Paris, where he pursued his economics degree at the University Paris Nanterre. He later furthered his education in banking law, corporate finance and securities regulation, gaining advanced qualifications in financial compliance and risk management.

His academic journey took him to the Cours D’Études Supérieures de Banque Institutes, where he specialized in currency trading and market regulation, giving him early exposure to the complexities of international banking systems.

A career spanning banking, automotive and financial restructuring

Banking and currency trading

Issa’s professional journey began in the banking and foreign exchange sector, where he built an impressive résumé across Paris and New York. His expertise in currency trading, compliance and risk assessment earned him leadership roles at several major financial institutions, including:

Foreign Exchange trader at Chase Manhattan Bank (1984–1985)

Deputy treasurer at Crédit Agricole Indosuez, New York (1985–1997)

Senior Foreign Exchange dealer at UBAF (Union de Banques Arabes et Françaises)

During his tenure at Crédit Agricole Indosuez, Issa was responsible for overseeing trading operations, implementing risk assessment models and leading compliance committees. He played a pivotal role in managing investment portfolios and securing foreign exchange liquidity for high-profile corporate clients.

His expertise in compliance and risk mitigation led him to advisory roles in financial institutions, where he contributed to developing trading guidelines and monitoring international banking regulations.

Issa also participated in international finance conferences, discussing topics such as financial restructuring, digital banking and credit market reforms. His work in the compliance and credit fields has been featured in several financial publications.

A transition to the automotive industry

In 1999, after nearly two decades in banking, Issa made a surprising career shift into the automotive industry. Recognizing market potential in luxury and performance cars, he acquired and expanded dealerships for Porsche, Audi and Volkswagen.

Under his leadership, these dealerships achieved an annual revenue of $35 million, making them among the most successful dealership operations in their region. His business acumen allowed him to:

Expand the dealership network into three independent entities

Implement financial restructuring strategies to optimize sales performance

Introduce innovative marketing models to boost brand presence

By 2010, Issa sold his dealership operations, having expanded and repositioned the business for maximum profitability.

Financial restructuring and crisis management

Following his success in the automotive sector, Issa returned to the financial world, this time as a leading figure in corporate restructuring.

He became one of the top experts in financial crisis management, overseeing more than 50 major corporate acquisitions and managing the restructuring of debt portfolios worth billions of dollars.

His expertise in bankruptcy proceedings, liquidation and debt restructuring earned him key positions, including:

Chairman of risk management committees

Court-appointed bankruptcy trustee

Financial advisor for high-profile corporate restructuring cases

Issa also holds certifications as a certified public accountant (CPA) and a licensed trustee in bankruptcy proceedings. He has taught finance courses at top business schools and served as an advisory consultant for government financial recovery programs.

Awards and recognition

In 2018, Issa was named one of the 35 Most Influential Lebanese Business Leaders by Forbes Middle East. He also received the Forbes Lebanon 100 Award, recognizing his impact on global finance and corporate leadership.

His expertise in mergers, acquisitions and crisis management has earned him global recognition as one of the most sought-after financial strategists.

Political implications of Issa’s appointment

Michel Issa’s appointment as U.S. ambassador to Lebanon comes at a highly sensitive time. Lebanon is urging U.S. intervention to pressure Israel into withdrawing from southern Lebanon and fully implementing the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon is also a focal point of geopolitical tensions, with the ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations and Hezbollah’s role in the region being key concerns for Washington.

Issa’s nomination is expected to:

Strengthen U.S. ties with Lebanon’s banking and business sectors

Provide Trump with an influential figure in the Lebanese American community

Bolster Trump’s relationships with pro-business and financial leaders in the Middle East

However, Issa’s lack of prior diplomatic experience could pose challenges in dealing with Lebanon’s complex political and security landscape.

Confirmation process and challenges

Issa’s nomination must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, a process that may face opposition from Democrats.

Democratic lawmakers have signaled resistance to Trump’s diplomatic appointments, citing concerns over his administration’s plans to restructure U.S. foreign aid programs.

According to reports, Senate Democrats may stall Trump’s nominations as a form of protest against his efforts to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and merge it with the State Department.

Conclusion

Issa’s nomination as U.S. ambassador to Lebanon marks a significant departure from traditional diplomatic selections. His financial expertise, business leadership and restructuring experience bring a unique approach to the role.

However, his lack of political and diplomatic experience will be tested in a region rife with conflict, economic instability and security threats. If confirmed, Issa will play a key role in shaping U.S. policy in Lebanon, particularly concerning regional security, economic recovery and U.S.-Lebanon relations.