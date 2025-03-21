16-year-old seriously injured in fight between Arab American teenagers in Dearborn Wednesday, two suspects arrested

DEARBORN – A brawl between two groups of Arab American teenagers at a gas station in East Dearborn Wednesday evening resulted in one teen sustaining serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is now recovering as his condition stabilizes.

According to a statement from Dearborn Police, a group of several teenagers harassed two other boys who were walking toward the Mobil gas station at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Schaefer Road around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19. The confrontation escalated from verbal insults into a physical altercation, during which one member of the larger group stabbed one of the two boys multiple times before fleeing the scene with the rest of the group.

Police patrols responded to the emergency call and arrived on the scene within two minutes, providing first aid to the 16-year-old victim until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital in critical condition.

The statement added that the police, through a swift and thorough investigation, arrested two suspects, both aged 15, from the group of attackers. Efforts are still underway to identify and apprehend the remaining individuals involved, though the statement did not specify their exact number.

The two arrested teenagers are currently being held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. The Police Department also submitted a warrant request to Wayne County’s Prosecutor’s Office.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin expressed concern over rising violence among youth and urged the local community to engage in educating young people about the dangers of violent behavior.

“While we are relieved that the victim survived, this incident highlights the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully,” he said. “Our officers responded quickly to provide life-saving assistance and apprehend the suspects, but we must continue working together as a community to ensure our youth understand the consequences of violence and are guided toward making better choices in life.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the department encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact Dearborn Police at (313) 943-2241.