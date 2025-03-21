Federal judge transfers case of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil out of Louisiana to New Jersey court in positive legal turn

On Wednesday, in a positive development in the case of the Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, one of the leading figures in the protest movement on U.S. college campuses against the Israeli war on Gaza, a federal judge ordered the case to be transferred to a court in New Jersey from Louisiana, the hardline state chosen by the Trump administration for Khalil’s deportation proceedings.

Khalil, 30, who was arrested on March 8 at his Columbia University residence in New York, was briefly held in New Jersey before being transferred to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Jena, Louisiana. His arrest sparked ongoing protests.

Federal authorities had pushed to move the case of the graduate student to a strict immigration court in Louisiana. However, a judge in New York instead decided to transfer the case to a New Jersey federal court.

“The government first moved Mahmoud to Louisiana, then tried to transfer his federal case there as well, hoping to increase its chances in court,” said Ramzi Kassem, a law professor at City University of New York (CUNY) and co-director of CLEAR (Creating Law Enforcement Accountability and Responsibility), a nonprofit legal organization representing Khalil.

“The judge rightly rejected this approach and referred the case to a court in the Greater New York area, near Mahmoud’s residence — where the case, and more importantly, Mahmoud himself, rightfully belong,” he added. “We intend to bring him home soon.”

Khalil recently graduated from Columbia and is a prominent voice in pro-Palestinian protests at the school. He was detained by U.S. immigration authorities despite confirmation from the university’s student union and his lawyer that he holds a green card (permanent residency). He is married to an American citizen and expecting his first child in the coming weeks.

No charges have been filed against Khalil. The government merely revoked his permanent residency due to his involvement in protests.

His arrest angered opponents of the Trump administration and free speech advocates, including some conservatives who believe such actions could have a chilling effect on freedom of expression.

In a moving letter published by the Guardian, Khalil described the harsh conditions he faces at the detention center in Louisiana, emphasizing that he is being targeted for his political views and support for the Palestinian cause.

According to his family, agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security raided the building where Khalil lives with his wife — who is in her eighth month of pregnancy — and arrested him as he entered the building, without a warrant. He was handcuffed and forced into an unmarked vehicle.

Khalil affirmed that his arrest was a direct result of exercising his right to free speech, as he had been advocating for the liberation of Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza. He pointed out that justice is absent from U.S. immigration detention centers, where he encountered other immigrants denied basic rights — like a Senegalese youth detained for a year without trial, and another man brought to the U.S. at age 9 who was deported without a hearing.

Below is the full text of Mahmoud Khalil’s letter, dictated over the phone from his federal detention center on March 18, according to the Guardian newspaper.

My name is Mahmoud Khalil and I’m a political prisoner

A letter dictated by Mahmoud Khalil over the phone from an ICE detention center in Louisiana.