Secretary of State’s Office shuts down second Hamtramck driving school

The Secretary of State's Office shut down Conant Driving School, located at 10323 Conant Street in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK – Last week, the Secretary of State’s Office ordered the closure of Conant Driving School, located at 10323 Conant Street, marking the second such shutdown of a Hamtramck driving school this month.

The immediate shutdown of Conant Driving School was due to record-keeping issues and the graduation of students without completing the required instructional hours. This decision came just days after the March 7 closure of Albaraka Driving School, located at 11405 Conant Street.

Albaraka’s license was suspended due to multiple violations of state law.

A state investigation concluded that Conant Driving School failed to maintain records of instruction provided to students or copies of signed contracts. Furthermore, it lacked a secure classroom space at its location.

The report also alleged that Conant failed to follow the state-mandated curriculum, submitted inaccurate records about the quality and quantity of instruction offered and issued course completion certificates without requiring students to complete the mandatory 24 hours of instruction.

The Secretary of State’s Office is responsible for licensing and certifying driver education providers for adults, teens and/or commercial truck driving. All schools must comply with the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act, which requires licensed instructors and trainers, along with strict standards for record-keeping and curriculum delivery.

According to a press release from the Secretary of State’s Office, Albaraka Driving School failed to maintain student records and could not provide them when requested. When inspectors visited the location to obtain documents, they found the offices abandoned, with the windows boarded up.

While investigations into both closed schools are ongoing, the Secretary of State’s Office is urging anyone affected by the suspension of either school’s license to contact the department via email at DriverEd@Michigan.gov or by phone at (517) 241-6850.

Driver education schools in Michigan are typically the first step toward obtaining a driver’s license, but they can also pose a serious risk to public safety if they fail to graduate properly trained drivers who are knowledgeable about traffic laws and safe driving practices.

In a related matter, Dearborn issued a warning earlier this month to local driving schools, reminding them to comply with state regulations — including classroom hours, behind-the-wheel training and passing required tests.

“We’ve received reports that some driving schools may be issuing certificates to students who haven’t completed required courses or demonstrated adequate driving competency,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “Public safety cannot be compromised.”

Dearborn officials say fraudulent driving certificates endanger public safety and may result in civil or criminal penalties. The city urges driving schools to verify student attendance, conduct proper evaluations, adhere to required training hours and refuse to certify unqualified drivers.