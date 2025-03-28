$20,000 reward offered in road rage killing of 19-year-old Rawan Baseti

DEARBORN – A month after the tragic death of 19-year-old Rawan Baseti in a fatal shooting that followed a road rage incident, Dearborn police — alongside the crime-fighting organization Crime Stoppers — announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of her killer.

The announcement came during a press conference held on Friday, March 21, at the Dearborn Administrative Center. Present were Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Police Chief Issa Shahin and members of Baseti’s family.

“Her future was stolen in a moment,” Shahin said, expressing sorrow over the young woman’s death. However, he emphasized the department’s commitment to securing justice. He appealed to the public to help identify the suspect, assuring that all tips would remain anonymous.

“Our investigators are working tirelessly to track every lead,” he said. “But we need the community’s help. If anyone has any information — no matter how small — it might be the key to solving this case and bringing the suspects to justice.”

The tragic incident

The deadly incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on February 21. Baseti, a resident of Dearborn Heights, was driving a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee accompanied by two friends. As they approached the intersection of Warren Avenue and the Southfield Freeway in the Warrendale neighborhood of west Detroit, a white 2015 Chrysler 200 suddenly cut them off.

According to police, Baseti attempted to follow the vehicle to obtain its license plate number. She drove north on the Southfield service drive, then east onto Tireman Avenue, which marks the border between Dearborn and Detroit. The pursuit continued for more than two miles before the Chrysler turned north onto Cheyenne Street in Detroit.

It was there that someone in the Chrysler opened fire on Baseti’s vehicle, striking her in the head. The bullet penetrated the front windshield, fatally wounding her. Her two friends were physically unharmed.

Police arrived at the scene to find Rawan deceased. The shooter had fled the area.

That same night, police detained three individuals inside a house near the scene where the suspect vehicle was found. However, no charges were filed, and the suspects were released due to insufficient evidence, according to Shahin.

Community mobilization and appeal

With the investigation still ongoing and the shooter at large, local businesses came together to help fund a reward for information. Crime Stoppers then matched and raised the amount to a total of $20,000, hoping it would encourage witnesses to come forward.

Mayor Hammoud called on residents to support the investigation and commended the Baseti family for their strength. He expressed his deepest condolences, stating that the city would not rest until justice is served.

During the press conference, Baseti’s brother Hani gave a moving tribute. He described his sister as “beautiful inside and out” and said her smile “could light up an entire room.” Baseti was a graduate of Dearborn Public Schools and a student at Henry Ford College studying to become a physician assistant.

“Saying that my family and I are devastated is an understatement,” Hani Baseti said as he fought back tears. “Losing Rawan broke us.”

He urged anyone with any information — no matter how insignificant it may seem — to come forward so his “sweet little sister” can finally rest in peace.

Baseti’s sister also spoke, tearfully recalling that the family had often warned Rawan about the dangers of pursuing cars. She suggested that Baseti may have chased the other vehicle at the urging of her friends.

Final appeal and contact info

Shahin concluded the conference by advising drivers not to pursue other vehicles following traffic incidents, emphasizing the risks involved. He renewed the call for public assistance, reminding residents that the shooting — though it happened within Detroit’s city limits — is being actively investigated by Dearborn police in coordination with local and federal agencies.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2225 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-2587 (SPEAK-UP). Callers can remain anonymous.