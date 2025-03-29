Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan highlights city’s resurgence in his last State of the City address

Mayor Mike Duggan gave his State of the City speech at Hudson's. – Photo courtesy of the city of Detroit

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivered his 12th and final State of the City address from the new Hudson’s Detroit development, reflecting on the city’s transformation during his 12-year tenure. He emphasized Detroit’s revival through significant corporate investments, rising home values, improved city services and reduced crime rates after decades of economic and security challenges.​

Duggan attributed the city’s success to partnerships with both public and private sectors, as well as his ability to unite residents and business leaders to reverse years of decline. He recalled that when he took office in early 2014, Detroit had lost 200,000 residents and was plagued by tens of thousands of abandoned homes.

He highlighted collaborations with business figures like Dan Gilbert and Bill Ford, citing developments such as the downtown revitalization and the restoration of Michigan Central Station into a tech hub by Ford Motor Company.

Addressing concerns about the city’s future post-administration, Duggan assured that Detroit’s financial stability is robust, with $550 million in reserves to safeguard against potential economic downturns.

Speaking from the $1.4 billion Hudson’s Detroit project, Duggan used the venue to symbolize the substantial progress made since the city’s bankruptcy exit.

He also noted improvements beyond downtown, including the reduction of 29,000 abandoned homes and enhanced support for the homeless population.

On public safety, Duggan reported that Detroit experienced the fewest homicides in 2024 since 1965, with numbers dropping from 386 in 2012 to 203 in 2024. He credited the hiring of additional police officers and community violence intervention programs for this decline. ​

Regarding the riverfront, Duggan announced plans for a new sports academy and WNBA training facility on the former Uniroyal site, featuring outdoor fields and indoor courts for various sports. ​

He also discussed the future of the Renaissance Center, proposing a redevelopment plan that includes reducing the number of towers and creating public green space along the riverfront. ​

In summary, Duggan’s address highlighted Detroit’s significant progress over the past decade and outlined initiatives aimed at ensuring continued growth and stability for the city’s future.​