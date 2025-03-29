Fourth suspect charged in Dearborn murder of Arab American business owner in 2023

Dawanne Midgett is facing charges in connection with the murder of Hassan Salam.

DEARBORN – The number of individuals charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Arab American Hassan Mahmoud Salame in Dearborn in 2023 has risen to four, following an announcement last week by the Dearborn Police Department that criminal charges have been filed against 35-year-old Dawanne Midgett for his alleged involvement in the incident. Authorities believe the killing was the result of a random armed robbery targeting the Lebanese American victim after he left a restaurant with his fiancée on the night of September 19, 2023.

Dearborn police stated that Midgett, a Detroit resident, was arrested earlier in March based on new information investigators uncovered. He appeared before Dearborn Chief Judge Sam Salamey, who ordered him held without bond. Midgett has been charged with first-degree murder, along with four additional charges: firearm possession, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and being a fourth-time habitual offender.

In the details of the shocking crime — which police described as “a random act of violence” — Salame, 29, owner of Lama Flowers in Dearborn, was walking to his car with his fiancée after dinner at a sushi restaurant in a commercial plaza on Ford Road in East Dearborn when he was shot three times and killed. The assailants reportedly stole his necklace, watch and the keys to his Mercedes G-Wagon.

Police said the shooting occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Salame was rushed to Corewell Health Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His fiancée was not physically harmed, according to the police report.

The day after the crime, two Detroit men — Lindsay Thurmond, 29, and Quenton Goston, 31 — were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, felony murder and armed robbery. Three days later, a third suspect, Devon Travon Green, 26, was arrested while attempting to travel through Detroit Metro Airport. He was charged with similar counts.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said the charges against Midgett “reflect our department’s unwavering commitment to seeking justice for victims and their families.” He vowed to continue pursuing and holding accountable all those responsible for violent crimes in the city.

Shahin also praised the investigators, thanking them for “their dedication and countless hours of hard work to ensure all suspects in this case are brought to justice.”

All four suspects are currently being held at the Wayne County Jail. Midgett is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 2, while Thurmond, Goston and Green are expected in court on April 22.

Each of the four defendants faces murder charges that could result in life imprisonment if convicted.