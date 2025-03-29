Trump administration detains Turkish student at Tufts for voicing support for Palestinians, revokes visa

BOSTON – U.S. immigration authorities have detained and revoked the visa of a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University near Boston who had voiced support for Palestinians in Israel’s war on Gaza.

Rumeysa Ozturk’s supporters say her detention, late on Tuesday, is the first known immigration arrest of a Boston-area student engaged in such activism to be carried out by President Trump’s administration, which has detained or sought to detain several foreign-born students who are legally in the U.S. and have been involved in pro-Palestinian protests.

The actions have been condemned as an assault on free speech, though the Trump administration argues that certain protests are anti-Semitic and can undermine U.S. foreign policy.

video of the arrest showed masked and plainclothes agents taking the 30-year-old Turkish national into custody near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Tuesday evening, when, according to her lawyer, she was heading to meet with friends to break her Ramadan fast.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a post on X authorities determined Ozturk “engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans.”

“A visa is a privilege not a right,” McLaughlin said.

She did not specify what specific activities were engaged in by Ozturk, a Fulbright Scholar and student in Tufts’ doctoral program for Child Study and Human Development who had been in the country on an F-1 visa to study.

Her arrest came a year after Ozturk co-authored an opinion piece in the school’s student paper, the Tufts Daily, that criticized Medford, Massachusetts-based Tufts’ response to calls by students to divest from companies with ties to Israel and to “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide.”

“Based on patterns we are seeing across the country, her exercising her free speech rights appears to have played a role in her detention,” said Mahsa Khanbabai, Ozturk’s lawyer.

Following Ozturk’s arrest, Khanbabai filed a lawsuit late on Tuesday arguing she was unlawfully detained, prompting U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston that night to order U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to not move Ozturk out of Massachusetts without at least 48 hours notice.

Yet by Wednesday night, Ozturk was in Louisiana, despite the court order, Khanbabai said. She called the claims against Ozturk “baseless” and said people should be “horrified at the way DHS spirited away Rumeysa in broad daylight.”