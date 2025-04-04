75 days of chaos

By Mark Haidar

It’s been 75 days since Donald Trump took the oath of office for the presidency for the second time. A perfect storm of circumstances and the rewriting of history from his first term led to his slim, non-majority victory in November. After his first term in office, he faced the voters in 2020 and lost by 7 million votes — a loss he continues to claim was a rigged election. This is just one of the many lies he repeats and advances on a daily basis.

During his first term, he allowed some competent people to surround him. There were guardrails in place and Trump didn’t entirely rely on his instincts. In his second term, however, the guardrails are gone. The only qualification needed to be part of this administration is complete and unwavering loyalty to Trump. His cabinet is filled with loyal billionaires — many of whom are incompetent, unqualified and, frankly, dangerous. Last month, I suggested giving him a chance to govern — hoping for the best while preparing for the worst. I believed that if things didn’t work out (as I expected, not hoped), letting it play out would be the best way for the American people to see that Trump’s policies — and those of the Republican Party — primarily benefit the richest among us while shifting the tax burden to the middle class and cutting benefits to those who need them most.

Where are we after the first 60 days, with the guardrails removed and Republicans in complete control of government?

Let’s start with the economy. Trump’s inconsistent stance on tariffs — on again, off again, on again — has created instability and uncertainty in the markets. Some have suggested that a recession is a possibility. He inherited the strongest economy in the world, yet he appears determined to undermine it. His promise that prices would drop on day one and that America would enter a new “golden age” has not materialized. If you want proof, just check your 401(k).

Next, let’s address another broken promise: Russia’s war with Ukraine. Trump claimed he would end the war on day one and make a great deal. Yet, his idea of a “great deal” seems to involve giving [Russian President Vladimir] Putin everything he wants before negotiations even begin — in other words, complete surrender to Putin, effectively rewarding his unlawful invasion of Ukraine. Trump falsely claimed that Ukraine started the war, labeled President Zelenskyy a dictator and refused to condemn Putin for attacking a sovereign nation. He has alienated our NATO allies and aligned himself with Putin, even advocating for Russia to be allowed back into the G7. Our current foreign policy has left three world leaders particularly pleased: President Xi Junping of China, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and, of course, Vladimir Putin of Russia — where they have reportedly celebrated with champagne since our November election.

Trump’s strategy seems to be to continue lying and creating chaos at such a rapid pace that the media and everyday Americans can’t keep up. Nothing sticks because, by the time you react to yesterday’s lie, he has already moved on to a new one today. His strategy of denying, defending and declaring victory hasn’t changed in the past 45 years.

His remarks at the Department of Justice last week provide yet another example of how he attacks the institutions and norms of our government. He made it clear that the DOJ exists to serve him, not the American people. In no uncertain terms, he instructed those in charge to pursue criminal prosecutions of those who investigated him and brought cases against him.

Trump is increasingly acting on his instincts, and without the guardrails, his statements and actions are sounding more and more like those of a dictator. Many of his decisions are likely to have long-term consequences for our nation. He has rolled back environmental regulations to fulfill his promises to the fossil fuel industry, which helped bankroll his campaign. He is actively dismantling the Department of Education without a plan to maintain essential services for students. He has also attacked free speech on college campuses while rewarding pro-Trump protesters with pardons — even those convicted of willfully destroying the Capitol, assaulting and killing police officers, after being lawfully convicted in court—while calling them “hostages.”

Meanwhile, his self-appointed “co-president”, Elon Musk, continues to spread misinformation about how much money DOGE is supposedly saving the nation while firing hardworking Americans under false pretenses. The administration is purging government offices of anyone perceived as disloyal to Trump and filling those positions with loyalists.

I had hoped that by the midterms, the American people would have seen enough of Trump 2.0 to begin to turn things around by electing serious-minded leaders devoted to constitutional principles and the rule of law. But after the first 60 days of Trump’s second term, it is becoming increasingly clear that we may not be able to wait that long. The “threat from within” is accelerating, and Trump’s strategy of flooding the zone with chaos is serving him well. It may not be long before he declares a national emergency and institutes martial law. He has a playbook, and he is executing it.