Community holds fundraiser for Wayne County Executive Warren Evans’ 2026 re-election campaign

DEARBORN – Arab American community leaders, under the leadership of Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe, held a fundraising event Thursday at La Pita Banquet Center in Dearborn to support County Executive Warren Evans’ 2026 re-election campaign. Evans is seeking a fourth four-year term.

The event drew a large crowd of government officials, elected representatives, business leaders and community figures from Michigan’s largest county.

Among the attendees were U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor), along with several mayors from Wayne County, including:

Abdullah Hammoud (Dearborn),

Bill Bazzi (Dearborn Heights),

Brian Turnbull (Northville),

Tim Woolley (Taylor),

Bob McCraight (Romulus),

Kevin Coleman (Westland),

William Campbell (River Rouge),

Joseph Kuspa (Southgate),

as well as Detroit mayoral candidate Saunteel Jenkins.

Also in attendance were Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Detroit Metropolitan Airport CEO Chad Newton and former Democratic Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate.

The event also included members of the Wayne County Commission and judges from across the county, such as Arab American Commissioner Sam Baydoun, and Judges Mariam Bazzi, Susan Dabaja, Helal Farhat, Lawrence Elassal and Adel Harb, in addition to numerous elected officials from municipal councils across Wayne County and African American leaders

At the start of the event, Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, welcomed the distinguished guests and thanked everyone for attending the fundraising reception for Evans.

“In this hall, I see the greatness of the diversity of America,” Siblani said. “I believe the people in this room reflect the greatness of America — and we collectively should and could restore the greatness of America as the best country on the face of this earth and keep it a welcoming country the way it was.”

Siblani said that America is in crisis and the country that he came to in 1976 is not the same country that he lives in today.

“We need to work together to restore its greatness,” he said.

In this aspect, he said, maybe Washington can learn some lessons from a great leader who assembled a diverse and capable team and brought Wayne County from the verge of bankruptcy to a robust growing and flourishing county.

Siblani praised Evans’ leadership abilities, noting that he accompanied the county executive on a visit to Lebanon in 2023 and every official they met in Lebanon was impressed with Evans’ leadership and demeanor.

“Today we celebrate and are honored to host one of the greatest American leaders,” Siblani said. “I’m proud to have known Mr. Evans for over three decades.”

He emphasized that Evans, a leader, has a unique talent for building relationships with individuals and communities.

“He met then-Lebanese Army Commander Joseph Aoun, who is now the country’s president, as well as Speaker Nabih Berri and many other high-ranking officials. When I visited Lebanon again in December last year, they asked me why Evans didn’t come with me!”

Siblani also highlighted Evans’ strong ties with the Arab American community in Metro Detroit, noting that the executive had appointed many Arab American professionals to his diverse and inclusive administration — one of the most diverse in the state.

“Perhaps officials in Washington should come to Wayne County and learn from Mr. Evans how to lead and get things done,” he said.

Siblani urged Arab Americans and others in the room to donate generously to Evans’ re-election campaign.

“We must not hesitate to support this great leader.”

According to The Arab American News sources, donations collected during the event exceeded $220,000, with more expected in the coming days.

Turfe also praised the diversity of Wayne County’s government.

“Wayne County’s diverse leadership reflects the diversity of America,” he said.

He added that true leadership means creating conditions that empower individuals and communities to thrive.

Turfe credited Evans’ wise leadership and clear vision with saving Wayne County from financial distress.

“When Evans took office 10 years ago, the county was over $150 million in debt,” he said. “Today, it has a $450 million surplus.”

At the end of the event, Warren Evans delivered a calm and humble speech, attributing the county’s achievements to his diverse and capable team.

“True leadership means finding talented experts and leveraging their abilities and experiences to achieve our common goals,” he said.

He stressed that leadership isn’t innate, but the result of consistent effort.

“Leadership isn’t genetic,” he said. “That’s why you have to work twice as hard to reach your goals.”

He added that his relationship with his team and other governmental bodies, including the Wayne County Commission, is based on listening and dialogue.

Evans thanked those who helped organize the fundraiser, especially his Arab American deputy, Assad Turfe.

“Now I can enjoy my vacations, because I’m confident that Turfe will carry out his duties flawlessly.”