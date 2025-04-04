Governor Whitmer declares April as Arab American Heritage Month in Michigan; Trump ignores it nationally

LANSING – On Tuesday, for the fifth consecutive year, Governor Whitmer announced that April will be recognized as Arab American Heritage Month in the state. This designation celebrates the contributions of Arab Americans to Michigan’s culture and economy.

In stark contrast, President Trump has refrained from officially recognizing the occasion at the national level, despite previously acknowledging the importance of Arab and Muslim voters in his electoral victories — particularly in Michigan.

On the other hand, former President Biden became the first president to recognize Arab American Heritage Month in 2022.

“Arab Americans have made valuable contributions to nearly every aspect of American society for over a century — including in medicine, law, business, education, technology, government, military service and culture,” Whitmer said in her statement.

She affirmed that since immigrating to the United States, Arab Americans have “shared their rich traditions and culture with neighbors and friends, while also serving as exemplary citizens and public servants.”

“Arab Americans are part of Michigan’s rich and diverse history and future,” Whitmer said. “This month, we celebrate the immense contributions our Arab American friends and neighbors have made to Michigan’s culture and economy.”

She called on everyone to “honor their achievements, reflect on their history, and renew our commitment to building a Michigan where everyone can thrive.”

The proclamation also framed Arab American Heritage Month as an opportunity to combat discrimination and stereotypes about Arabs through education and awareness, noting that the history of Arab Americans in the U.S. has often been marred by misconceptions, bigotry and hatred.

As in previous years, Governor Whitmer also issued a separate proclamation recognizing April as Chaldean American Heritage Month, highlighting the “rich traditions of Chaldeans, Assyrians and Syriacs” and their historic contributions to the cultural fabric of the Great Lakes State.

Arab Americans in Michigan

While Arab American Heritage Month is a relatively new observance, the history of Arabs in the U.S. dates back to the 16th century, according to the U.S. State Department. The first major waves of Arab immigration began in the early 1880s, though they didn’t reach Michigan until the early 20th century.

Arab Americans are a diverse group with varying national and religious backgrounds, and include both recent immigrants and multi-generational Americans. About 75 percent of Arab Americans live in just 12 U.S. states, with Michigan ranking among the top, alongside California, New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio, Minnesota, Virginia, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Michigan is home to more than 300,000 people of Middle Eastern descent, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, which for the first time included a “Middle East and North Africa” (MENA) category. This classification includes individuals from 20 Arab countries, as well as Iran, Israel and other regional ethnicities such as Chaldeans, Assyrians, Syriacs and Kurds.

The official count in the 2020 Census listed more than 310,000 MENA individuals in Michigan, representing 3.1 percent of the state’s total population. However, the actual number is likely higher due to underreporting or misclassification of identity.

Michigan notably includes Dearborn, often referred to as the “Capital of Arab America”, home to more than 55,000 people of Arab descent.

According to census figures, the largest MENA group in Michigan is Iraqis, comprising about 97,000 people of various sects and ethnicities. Lebanese Americans are the second largest group with approximately 82,000 people, followed by Yemenis with around 33,000 people. Additionally, 34,504 individuals identified as Arab without specifying their country of origin.

Voices from the community

“Many Arab Americans take pride in serving as first responders, doctors and lawyers, and are deeply invested in the communities they live in,” said State Rep. Abbas Farhat (D-Dearborn), the only Arab American in the state legislature. “During this month, we can all embrace the strength of our diverse backgrounds and celebrate the contributions Arab Americans have made to Michigan.”

“Dearborn has long been known as the heart of Arab America, and the impact of Arab Americans can be felt across the entire state,” Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said. “The Arab American community in Michigan has made significant contributions to our state’s rich tapestry through their resilience, innovative spirit and vibrant cultural heritage. As entrepreneurs, educators, public servants and artists, they have played a vital role in shaping Michigan’s past, present and future.”

The origins of the heritage month

Although the idea of Arab American Heritage Month officially began in 2017, thanks to the Arab America Foundation, the first attempt to recognize Arab American cultural heritage goes back to 1989, when President George H.W. Bush proclaimed October 25 as Arab American Day.

According to History.com, Arab American Heritage Month was informally celebrated for the first time in April 2017 to spotlight the rich culture and contributions of the estimated 3.7 million Arab Americans from 22 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

In recent years, the White House, State Department, Congress and local governments in around 40 states, including dozens of cities and counties, have recognized April as Arab American Heritage Month.

For a full list of events and celebrations taking place across Michigan and the U.S. for Arab American Heritage Month, visit the Arab America Foundation’s official website: 👉 arabamericafoundation.org