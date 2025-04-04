Religious leaders, human rights activists urge Wayne State University officials to protect students supporting Palestinian rights

Wayne State University police broke up the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Photo credit: Nargis Hakim Rahman, WDET

DETROIT – On Wednesday, religious leaders and human rights activists in Michigan sent an open letter to Wayne State University President Kimberly Andrews Espy and members of the university’s Board of Governors, expressing deep concern over what they described as repressive campaigns targeting students protesting acts of genocide in the Palestinian occupied territories over the past year — campaigns that have notably escalated in recent weeks.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Arab American News, stated that many universities across the country have adopted repressive measures against students opposing what they termed “genocide” in the Gaza Strip, and expressed shock over the recent surge in these practices.

“We, the leaders of faith and conscience in the Detroit area, come together to express our deep concern about the methods used by university administrations across the United States to discredit and intimidate students protesting genocide in Gaza over the past year,” the letter read.

The letter noted growing alarm within civil and human rights communities over the intensifying crackdown on students who support the Palestinian cause. Among the recent incidents cited were cases in which international students were detained without warrants by undercover ICE agents in unmarked vehicles.

The signatories voiced their dismay at statements by U.S. politicians and officials labeling student protesters as “anti-Semitic” or “terrorist sympathizers”, particularly denouncing Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent description of the students as “lunatics.”

According to the letter, Rubio had announced having a list of more than 300 international students that the administration intends to target and deport. This sparked serious concern among Wayne State University alumni, clergy and human rights groups who co-signed the letter. They expressed alarm over the heavy police presence on campus and the intimidation, arrest and even physical assault of peaceful protesters rallying against ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

The letter denounced what it called violent and unconstitutional campaigns against students advocating for Palestinian rights, stressing that these actions have “nothing to do with protecting Jewish students or combating terrorism.” Instead, it argued, they are “closely tied to the interests of oil companies, weapons manufacturers and pro-Israel lobbying groups.”

The signatories called on the Wayne State administration to use its authority to “protect and uphold freedom of speech and the safety of all university students, regardless of their birthplace, religion or political views.” They urged officials to listen to the “brilliant and courageous students” who have voiced concerns about the university’s continued investment in companies that profit from the occupation and genocide in Palestine.

They also demanded that Wayne State University ensure that its campus is a safe haven for students, free from the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) patrols.

“In these difficult times, this country needs real leadership — not cowardly complicity with questionable federal mandates,” the letter stated.

The letter concluded with a strong declaration of authenticity and conviction:

“This letter was not generated by artificial intelligence, but comes from the hearts and minds of those committed to love, mercy, justice, truth and humility.”

The list of signatories included:

Rev. Ben Adams

Lindsey Ayre (Christians for a Free Palestine)

Tommy Ayre (RadicalDiscipleship.net)

Rabbi Alana Albert

Palestinian activist Huwaida Arraf

Adam Barrett (Detroiters for Tax Justice)

Kateri Buschea (religious services coordinator at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Detroit)

Rev. Julie Brock (First Unitarian Universalist Church of Detroit)

Rev. Denise Griebler (United Church of Christ)

Father Tom McNeely

In addition to many other human rights advocates and Wayne State alumni.