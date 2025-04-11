A political blow to Netanyahu?: Trump shifts Middle East strategy with Iran talks, pressures Israel on Gaza and warms ties with Turkey

Netanyahu and Trump at the White House on Monday. – Videograb

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s surprise visit to the White House dominated headlines about Middle East developments, yet it was President Trump who set the tone for the next phase in regional policy — one that Netanyahu, labeled by critics as a “war criminal”, found entirely unpalatable.

At the heart of this shift was Trump’s announcement of direct negotiations with Iran, later confirmed by the Iranian side, albeit clarifying that the talks would be indirect in format. Trump framed this move as part of Washington’s effort to stabilize the volatile Middle East in preparation for a looming geopolitical confrontation with China.

A political blow to Netanyahu

Trump’s “slaps” to Netanyahu weren’t limited to Iran. The president also emphasized the need to end the war in Gaza, prevent a confrontation between Israel and Turkey over Syria and pursue diplomatic solutions over military escalation.

The visit itself raised eyebrows — it was unannounced, lacked standard diplomatic preparation and was perceived by observers as more of a summons than a formal invitation. Further fueling speculation was the cancellation of a joint press conference, which was replaced by a brief Oval Office session with limited press attendance. Netanyahu appeared marginalized throughout.

During their meeting, Trump announced a high-level meeting scheduled for Saturday, aimed at progressing the Iran talks. He warned that if the negotiations failed, Iran would face “great danger.”

“Iran must never possess a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “If the talks fail, it will be a very bad day for Iran.”

He stressed that neither the U.S. nor Israel desires conflict, provided it can be avoided, and added that the talks were designed to prevent war, not provoke it.

Iran responds

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in an op-ed in the Washington Post, said that Iran views these contacts as a “serious effort to clarify positions and open new diplomatic channels.” He described the indirect negotiations with the U.S. as both an opportunity and a test, and emphasized the need for a mutual understanding that a military option is off the table.

“Trump knows this,” Araghchi wrote.

The first round of talks is set to take place in Oman on Saturday, April 12, with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy for the Middle East, leading the American delegation, and Araghchi heading the Iranian side.

Meanwhile, the New York Times quoted Iranian officials as saying Tehran is open to direct negotiations if the indirect talks proceed smoothly.

Israeli shock and Netanyahu’s reaction

The Israeli delegation was reportedly blindsided by the announcement. Israel Hayom reported that Netanyahu’s visit turned out to be a disappointment. Though Netanyahu did not object publicly, he attempted to pressure Trump afterward by releasing a video stating that any diplomacy with Iran must result in the complete destruction of its nuclear facilities, likening the desired outcome to the 2003 Libya disarmament model.

Netanyahu also claimed he discussed with Trump the issue of Israeli hostages in Gaza, praising envoy Witkoff for securing a deal that returned 25 captives. He said that a second deal is in progress.

Additionally, Netanyahu said he discussed Syria and deteriorating ties with Turkey, stressing that Israel will not tolerate attacks from Syrian territory, regardless of the source.

The Israeli war on Gaza

Trump commented on the ongoing war in Gaza, saying he wanted to see it come to an end, and that his administration was working tirelessly to achieve a new ceasefire and secure the release of hostages.

He met with 10 former hostages recently released from Gaza and questioned Israel’s past decision to withdraw from the territory.

“Gaza is like a death trap… a very dangerous place that will take years to rebuild,” Trump said.

Since Netanyahu’s return from Washington, reports have intensified about American pressure on Israel to reach a quick deal in Gaza. Trump is expected to visit the region soon, potentially announcing a new era of stability during a stop in Saudi Arabia, under the banner of Israeli-Saudi normalization.

On Thursday, Trump declared that the U.S. is close to recovering all hostages held in Gaza, confirming that Washington is in direct contact with both Israel and Hamas.

Yedioth Ahronoth cited U.S. officials stating that America is pushing for a comprehensive deal: one that includes a ceasefire, full hostage release and a path to normalization with Saudi Arabia. The Iran talks are not separate from this effort, but a key component of a broader strategy.

On the ground: Gaza and the West Bank

While diplomacy unfolds, Israeli military operations have continued to devastate Gaza, and incursions have intensified in the West Bank, particularly under the ongoing Israeli “Iron Wall” operation.

In Nablus, Israeli forces installed military checkpoints at all city entrances, effectively trapping more than 400,000 Palestinians with no ability to enter or exit for days.

Meanwhile, internal dissent within the Israeli military has grown. More than 1,000 Israeli Air Force officers signed a letter demanding an end to the war and the return of hostages. As a result, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Tomer Bar ordered the dismissal of all signatories. According to Kan, 970 air crew members received warnings to withdraw their signatures or face expulsion.

U.S.-Turkey-Israel dynamics

Trump emphasized his positive relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“I have a great relationship with a man named Erdoğan,” Trump said. “I love him and he loves me — that really upsets the media.”

He stated that he told Netanyahu to handle issues with Turkey diplomatically, and stressed that Israel must act rationally to avoid unnecessary conflict.

Trump’s praise of Erdoğan follows a muted U.S. response to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, reportedly approved by Trump beforehand. Analysts believe Erdoğan is capitalizing on U.S. backing to consolidate power ahead of Turkey’s 2028 elections.

A meeting between Trump and Erdoğan is expected soon, potentially resetting U.S.-Turkey ties. Trump’s comments on mediating between Turkey and Israel suggest a pivot from tension to cooperation, based on shared interests.

Syria front

Turkey continues to expand its military footprint in Syria, with new files under discussion with transitional Syrian President Ahmad Shar’a, who is visiting Turkey and the UAE.

This comes amid renewed Israeli-Turkish friction, with Israel launching airstrikes on Turkish-intended bases in Syria, especially in central provinces. Syria condemned the Israeli attacks and accused Israel of stealing water resources in the south.

At the U.N., Syria’s representative Qusai al-Dahhak reaffirmed Syria’s sovereignty and denounced Israeli interference, citing 80 Israeli airstrikes in March alone, alongside continued ground incursions in Quneitra and Daraa.

Yemen: The U.S. strategy fails

While U.S. airstrikes intensify in Yemen, the Trump administration is pursuing a backchannel deal with the Houthis to stop attacks on American naval vessels in the Red Sea.

Sources in Sana’a told Al-Akhbar newspaper that Washington offered to halt airstrikes in exchange for a Houthi ceasefire — but the group refused, linking any de-escalation to ending the Gaza genocide and delivering humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Observers say Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy has failed to sway the Houthis, placing his administration in a politically embarrassing position, especially after mocking former President Biden’s inability to end the Yemen conflict.

Despite ongoing bombings, Yemeni forces continue to launch missiles and drones toward Israel and U.S. ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. They have also downed more U.S. drones.

“Crimes against Yemeni civilians will only strengthen our determination and resolve to support the Palestinian people until the aggression ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted,” Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces, said.