Dearborn attorney detained at Detroit Metro Airport after family vacation; CBP questioned him about clients and attempted to seize his phone

Amir Makled is a Dearborn-based attorney who was detained by federal agents when returning to the U.S. from a family vacation. – Photo courtesy of Amir Makled

A brief family vacation turned into a harrowing experience for Dearborn-based Arab American attorney Amir Makled, 38, when federal agents detained him at Detroit Metropolitan Airport upon his return from the Dominican Republic. Makled, who specializes in criminal defense and civil rights cases, was subjected to extensive questioning and faced demands to surrender his mobile phone, which he refused. Notably, he is representing a student charged following a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Michigan last fall.

Incident details: Amir Makled, Dearborn attorney, detained at Detroit airport, CBP questioned him about clients and attempted to seize his phone



Returning from a five-day spring break in Punta Cana with his wife and two daughters, Makled arrived at Detroit Metro Airport around 7 p.m. on Sunday. While his family proceeded through passport control without issue, Makled was flagged and overheard an agent inquiring about the presence of the Tactical Terrorism Response Team (TTRT). He was then escorted to a small interrogation room where two agents in civilian clothes questioned him about his legal practice and clients. The agents demanded access to his mobile phone, which Makled declined, citing attorney-client privilege and the confidential information contained therein. After approximately 90 minutes of discussion, Makled permitted the agents to view his contact list, but provided no further details about his clients. He was eventually released without further incident.

Context and concerns

This detention follows a memorandum issued on March 22 by President Trump to the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, urging law enforcement agencies to seek penalties against attorneys contributing to “rampant fraud and frivolous claims” in the immigration system. Although Makled does not practice immigration law, he expressed concern over policies targeting legal professionals.

“The current administration is targeting lawyers in both large and small firms alike, which is unprecedented,” he told the Detroit Free Press.

Makled emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and resisting governmental pressures that may deter attorneys from representing clients in politically sensitive cases.

“It’s our duty as lawyers to stand up against such practices,” he said.

Official response

Hilton Beckham, assistant commissioner of public affairs for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), defended the agency’s procedures, stating that claims of increased electronic device searches due to administrative changes are unfounded.

“The number of searches conducted aligns with increases since 2021,” Beckham said, adding that “less than one in a thousand travelers have their electronic devices searched.”

She emphasized that these searches aim to identify prohibited digital materials and information pertinent to national security.

Ongoing vigilance

Makled remains vigilant following his detention, acknowledging that he may be under increased scrutiny. He remains resolute in his commitment to defending civil rights and representing clients exercising their constitutional freedoms.

“This approach is ineffective and will backfire,” he said regarding governmental intimidation tactics.

As a partner at the Dearborn law firm Hall & Makled, he continues to advocate for clients across various legal matters, including civil rights cases and significant personal injury claims.

Representation of a University of Michigan student

Among his recent clients is University of Michigan student Samantha Lewis, one of seven protesters arrested last fall during a pro-Palestinian demonstration on the Ann Arbor campus. The students face misdemeanor trespassing charges and felony counts of resisting arrest and obstructing police, which carry penalties of up to two years in prison. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel stated that the students used “physical force to confront” officers attempting to dismantle a student encampment protesting brutal Israeli military actions against innocent civilians in Gaza. The students have pleaded not guilty, asserting their right to free speech under the U.S. Constitution.

Makled expressed uncertainty about the reasons behind his airport detention, questioning whether it was related to his involvement in civil rights cases or representing students exercising their First Amendment rights.

“They didn’t tell me the reason,” he said.

Statement from the Hall and Makled law firm

On Tuesday, the law firm Hall & Makled issued a statement expressing dismay over Makled’s detention and interrogation by CBP agents, calling it a politically motivated act by the Trump administration meant to intimidate him for defending clients like Samantha Lewis.

“As a civil rights attorney who vigorously defends the interests of all my clients and respects the U.S. Constitution, I express my strong disapproval of being detained and interrogated for 90 minutes by federal agents from CBP on Sunday evening, April 6, 2025, at Detroit Metro Airport,” the statement read.

“Regardless of the rationale for my detention — if one exists — this appears to be a deliberate attempt by the Trump administration to freeze my legal work defending people like Samantha Lewis, who was charged with a felony by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel for protesting against the war in Gaza last September at the University of Michigan,” it continued.

“This blatant disregard for my civil rights, and those being intimidated and deported by this administration, amounts to criminalizing free speech and represents a deliberate strategy of political repression that poses a serious threat to our democracy,” the statement concluded.