Federal crackdown continues on pro-Palestinian protesters: Visa cancellations hit international students at Michigan universities

ANN ARBOR –As part of a federal crackdown on pro-Palestinian student voices at U.S. universities, at least five universities in Michigan have reported the cancellation of student visas by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The University of Michigan stated that visas for four international students were revoked, including at least one student who voluntarily left the country following university guidance. Wayne State University reported a similar number of cancellations.

These actions come amid a nationwide campaign to detain and deport international students, following a recent decision by President Trump’s administration to pursue broader enforcement against foreign students across the U.S. who support the Palestinian struggle against Israeli genocide.

One student at the University of Michigan returned to their home country fearing arrest or forced deportation. Jonathan Massey, dean of Architecture and Urban Planning at Taubman College, wrote that a master’s student had left the country “based on advice from the university’s international center.”

Massey did not disclose the student’s identity or reasons for departure, but emphasized the college’s commitment to helping the student complete their studies.

Kay Jarvis, director of Public Affairs at the University of Michigan, confirmed that DHS canceled the visas of four students, and that university officials had contacted them to explain the possible consequences.

The crackdown hasn’t been limited to the University of Michigan and Wayne State. Three more Michigan universities — Michigan State University, Oakland University and Central Michigan University — also reported visa cancellations.

On Monday, Michigan State reported that an unspecified number of student visas had been revoked. Oakland University reported that a student from South Sudan, a Canadian permanent resident, was stopped at the border and had his visa revoked.

Central Michigan University was among the first to reveal visa cancellations last week, but did not share the number of affected students.

None of the universities disclosed the nationalities of the students impacted. The visa crackdown has also affected students at universities nationwide, including Minnesota, California, Carnegie Mellon, Arizona State, Cornell, North Carolina, the University of Texas and others.

At Carnegie Mellon University, spokesperson Ari Harris stated that students whose visas are canceled face two choices: leave the U.S. or reapply in hopes of reinstatement.

In recent months, numerous international students have been arrested or deported. Those stripped of their visas are now ordered to leave the country immediately — a break from the past practice, which often allowed them to remain and finish their studies.

Initially, the crackdown seemed focused on politically active students — especially pro-Palestinian demonstrators. But as more students are ordered to leave, the scope has widened to include those suspected of other violations unrelated to protests.

On March 28, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that visa cancellations are happening “every day”, confirming that hundreds of visas have been revoked for students participating in pro-Palestinian protests.

“If you’re here on a student visa and join a protest movement, we have every right to revoke your visa,” Rubio said. “We’re not going to import activists into the U.S. They’re here to study, to attend lectures — not to lead disruptive protest movements on our campuses.”

President Trump had campaigned on promises to deport foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian activism. These efforts began with the case of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian graduate student at Columbia University, who has since become a symbol of campus protest suppression.

Immigration authorities arrested Khalil in his campus dorm despite his status as a permanent resident through marriage to an American student who is expecting their first child. Khalil was a leading figure in last year’s protests against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Supporters say his arrest is part of a broader effort to silence pro-Palestinian speech and activism.

“Against repression”

Khalil, now a symbol of free speech on U.S. campuses, recently wrote an op-ed in the Columbia Daily Spectator describing his arrest as a “kidnapping” and accusing the university of complicity. He urged students to resist the crackdown.

In the op-ed, Khalil — who described himself a “political prisoner” — highlighted the growing targeting of international students who support Palestine. He argued that the federal measures against him and others reflect Columbia’s broader policies toward Palestinian issues.

According to the paper, the Trump administration is also seeking to revoke Khalil’s green card, citing alleged support for Hamas, anti-Semitic activities and past work with UNRWA.

Khalil criticized Columbia for ignoring the Palestinian cause and prioritizing financial interests. He called on students not to stay silent, warning that they too could be targeted.