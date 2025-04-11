Know Your Rights: CAIR releases educational guide for dealing with ICE officers

CAIR- Know Your Rights with ICE guide.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Under the title “Know Your Rights”, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) recently published an educational guide outlining what to do when interacting with officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal law enforcement agencies.

CAIR said in a statement that the guide is designed to help American Muslims — and all other members of the community — understand and exercise their legal rights when dealing with ICE agents and other federal agencies tasked with enforcing White House executive orders.

The guide highlights key individual rights, including the right to legal representation during questioning or detention, and the right to remain silent — meaning individuals are not required to answer questions about their immigration status, religious or political beliefs.

It also notes the right to request a valid warrant signed by a judge before allowing federal law enforcement officers to enter a home. Residents also have the right to document interactions with officers, such as recording names and badge numbers.

The guide recommends always carrying proof of legal status and preparing a family emergency plan in case a family member is detained.

ICE, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, is responsible for enforcing immigration laws within the U.S. through arrests, raids, detentions, deportations and removal proceedings. Its officers often work in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, including local police.

On President Trump’s first day back in office, his administration rescinded a previous policy that had designated certain “sensitive locations” — such as places of worship, schools and hospitals — as off-limits for ICE enforcement actions. However, ICE agents are still required to obtain a valid judicial warrant to enter private properties and locations.

CAIR, the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the United States, released this guide amid growing concerns over recent executive orders and enforcement measures targeting immigrants, lawful permanent residents, students and visa holders based on their views.

Particularly alarming are the Trump administration’s directives encouraging federal authorities to monitor peaceful political activities by immigrants, such as attending pro-Palestinian human rights rallies or criticizing the Israeli government. These actions represent an unprecedented crackdown on free speech and legal immigration.

Under these policies, federal authorities are being directed to investigate current and potential legal immigrants, visa applicants and even individuals already residing in the U.S., based on vague, subjective and unenforceable criteria — such as whether someone holds “hostile attitudes toward their fellow citizens, culture, government, institutions or founding principles.”