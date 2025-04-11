Spitting match turns violent: Gunfire erupts at Southfield gas station

Allen Blair (L) and Majd Saleh (R)

SOUTHFIELD – An Arab American gas station attendant in Southfield is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon after firing multiple shots to intimidate an African American customer who spat on him during a verbal altercation earlier this month. The incident occurred at a station on Greenfield Road near 10 Mile.

The attendant, Majd Saleh, 22, used a legally owned firearm. However, the customer, Allen Blair, 39, was carrying an unregistered handgun, which led prosecutors in Wayne County to charge him with felony illegal firearm possession due to his prior criminal record.

According to reports, employees at the gas station — which includes some working at a fried chicken restaurant — had asked Blair to leave the premises before the dispute with Saleh escalated. Blair then spat on Saleh, who responded by drawing his firearm and firing several shots to scare the angry customer. Blair, though armed, did not return fire and only brandished his weapon, as captured by security cameras.

“The employee fired about six shots,” Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said. “At that time, Blair did not shoot back, but did retreat.”

Police located and arrested Blair within minutes, spotting him walking alone on the sidewalk. Officers also arrested Saleh at the gas station, where he was still working.

Barren emphasized that although Saleh’s firearm was legally registered, he had no right to discharge it and endanger public safety.

“This was irresponsible behavior, and accountability is necessary,” he said.

Both men were released on personal bond and are scheduled to appear again in court.