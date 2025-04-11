Texas attorney general launches investigation into Kellogg’s over use of harmful artificial food dyes

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced an investigation into Kellogg’s, the leading breakfast cereal manufacturer, over potential violations of consumer protection laws related to the use of harmful artificial food dyes.

Paxton’s office stated that the Michigan-based company, headquartered in Battle Creek, markets its products as healthy despite containing artificial food colorings in blue, red, yellow, green and orange. The office alleges that these additives are linked to obesity, autoimmune diseases, endocrine-related health issues and cancer.

According to the statement, Kellogg’s has not removed these artificial dyes from its U.S. product lines, despite previously announcing plans to do so by 2018.

“These artificial food colorings have been proven to have catastrophic health effects and should never be marketed as components of ‘healthy’ foods,” Paxton said in a statement. He emphasized that any company providing misleading information about its products and contributing to the deterioration of Americans’ health “will be held accountable.”

The investigation comes as U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. begins implementing his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. The initiative calls for sweeping reforms to federal food regulations and a reduction in the size of public health agencies, amid widespread frustration over the U.S. food industry’s reliance on ultra-processed foods.

Kennedy has criticized various chemicals and ingredients found in food and beverages, labeling many of them as “toxic.”

The probe into Kellogg’s follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent ban on Red Dye No. 3, giving companies until 2027 to reformulate their products or stop selling items containing the additive. Studies have shown that high doses of the bright red coloring can cause cancer in lab rats, prompting the FDA to phase out the synthetic dye — despite the agency maintaining that there is no direct evidence it causes cancer in humans.