ACCESS NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

Health Resources and Services Administration

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

For Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS)

Recovery Center

In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the Council on Environmental Quality regulations for implementing NEPA (40 CFR Parts 1500 through 1508) and the HHS General Administration Manual Part 30 Environmental Protection (February 25, 2000), HRSA has determined that the ACCESS Recovery Center proposed by ACCESS will have no significant adverse impact on the quality of the human environment. As a result of this FONSI, an Environmental Impact Statement will not be prepared.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provides discretionary grant and cooperative agreement awards to support health centers expand their capacity to provide primary and preventive health care services to medically underserved populations nationwide.

ACCESS in Dearborn, Michigan has applied for HRSA grant funding. The applicant proposes to use grant funds to construct a substance use and mental health treatment facility located at 10151 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan. The applicant has submitted an Environmental Assessment (EA) that documents impacts of the proposed action. This EA is incorporated by reference into this FONSI.

Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Assessment for this project, which is on file at the following address for public examination upon request between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

ACCESS Administrative Offices

2651 Saulino Court

Dearborn, Michigan, 48120

Attn: Rachid Elabed

Phone: (313) 842-7010

Email: relabed@accesscommunity.org

No further environmental review of this project is proposed prior to final approval from HRSA.

Public Comments

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on these projects may submit written comments to the ACCESS Administrative Offices, 2651 Saulino Court, Dearborn MI, 48120, Attn: Rachid Elabed, at the above referenced address or by email to relabed@accesscommunity.org.

HRSA will consider all comments received within 15 days of this “Notice” prior to final approval from HRSA.