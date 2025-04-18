American Muslim imams urge President Trump to stop the war on Gaza

DETROIT – In an emotionally and morally charged open letter, the “Coalition of Imams for Supporting Trump for President” made a heartfelt plea to President Trump, urging him to take a decisive ethical and political stance on the worsening humanitarian tragedy in Gaza due to Israel’s ongoing assault on the Palestinian people. The letter focused on the urgent need for a ceasefire to save innocent lives in the occupied territories.

Written in a language that blended religious values with American principles, the imams began the letter by affirming their deep allegiance to the United States and their commitment to its core values of human dignity and freedom of expression and worship. They also expressed appreciation for the Republican president’s support of traditional family values, which they noted align closely with Islamic teachings that place family at the heart of social structure.

The coalition, formed last fall to support Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, praised his efforts to end the war in Ukraine, describing these efforts as a reflection of his concern for preserving life and human dignity. Citing Quranic verses that emphasize the sanctity of human life, the imams underscored their categorical rejection of bloodshed, regardless of its source or justification. They described their message as a “spiritual and moral call that transcends politics, and reflects a shared human conscience among peoples of all faiths.”

The letter went on to describe the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, calling the crisis in the occupied territories a “tragedy of historical magnitude” that must not be met with silence, but rather demands “moral leadership that rises to the occasion.”

“When some of us stood beside you on the platform of support, we did so not for personal gain, but out of belief in the promise of peace,” the statement read.

This was a reference to Yemeni American imam Bilal Al-Zuhairi, who spoke at a Trump campaign rally in Novi, Michigan, last October.

“We said it clearly: We support President Trump because he promised peace,” The imams reiterated.

They urged the president to take action toward an immediate ceasefire in Gaza “as a first step toward ending the war”, asserting that Trump’s pledges of peace were not mere campaign slogans, but a vision that gave hope to many — especially in the Middle East, a region long plagued by protracted conflicts and deep wounds.

Striking a tone of both hope and moral responsibility, the letter appealed to Trump to push for an end to hostilities, noting that “This demand is not exclusive to Muslims, but reflects a stance shared by millions of Americans from all faiths and backgrounds who reject war and seek peace.”

The message concluded by reminding the president of his famous statement expressing his wish to be remembered by history as “a man of peace.” The imams affirmed that Trump possesses the will, the capacity and the means to make a real difference in the bloody events unfolding in the occupied territories.

They ended the letter with the words “God is witness. History is recording. The world is watching.” They also prayed that Trump would be “the moral voice in a time when so many voices have fallen silent” and that he would prove to the world that, “Peace is not weakness, but strength — when led by conscience.”