Karmanos Cancer Institute recognizes April as Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

STILL WORKING

DETROIT—The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, cancer centers, and other organizations nationwide recognize April as Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month. Many types of cancers occur in the head and neck. They include:

Ear cancer

Eye cancer

Hypopharyngeal cancer

Laryngeal cancer

Nasal cavity cancer

Nasopharyngeal cancer

Oral cavity cancer

Oropharyngeal cancer

Paranasal sinus cancer

Salivary gland cancer

Other cancers, such as melanoma and sarcoma, may also occur in the head or neck.

Head and Neck Cancer Symptoms and Early Detection

While there is no comprehensive routine screening test for head and neck cancers, many pre-cancers and cancers in these areas can be detected in the early stages during routine doctor and dentist visits or by self-exam. Your doctor or dentist may recommend that you regularly examine your mouth to check for any changes, especially if you smoke or drink alcohol. Using these products can cause an increased risk of head and neck cancers.

“It’s important to be vigilant and pay attention to any changes in the mouth, around the neck and lymph node areas,” said Ammar Sukari, M.D., medical oncologist and leader of the Head and Neck Oncology Multidisciplinary Team (MDT). “Sometimes, an odd lump or interesting sore can amount to nothing, but it’s best to check with a physician – we know the earlier we can catch these cancers, the better treatment options we can provide patients.”

Possible signs and symptoms of oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancers include:

A persistent sore throat.

A neck lump or mass.

A sore in the mouth that does not heal.

A white or red patch on the gums, tongue, tonsil, or mouth lining.

Constant bad breath.

Loosening of the teeth or pain around the teeth or jaw.

Numbness.

Pain in the mouth.

Swelling.

Trouble chewing or swallowing.

Trouble moving the jaw or tongue.

Voice changes.

HPV and Head and Neck Cancer

There is a strong link between the human papillomavirus (HPV) and head and neck cancers.

HPV is a sexually transmitted virus that affects tens of millions of Americans every year. It is so prevalent that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that nearly every sexually active person will be diagnosed with HPV sometime in their lives. More than 100 HPV subtypes infect humans. HPV infections are usually asymptomatic. Nine out of 10 cases of HPV are self-clearing, though 20 to 40 subtypes may cause cancer.

“Throat cancer is one of the leading head and neck cancers that HPV can cause. With the HPV vaccine, many are now able to prevent most HPV-related cancers from developing due to the virus, which will help save a lot of lives down the road,” said Dr. Sukari.

The HPV vaccine, also known as Gardasil®, was initially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2006 to prevent cervical cancer linked to HPV. In 2018, the FDA approved a supplemental application for Gardasil® 9, expanding the vaccine’s approved use to include women and men aged 27 through 45. Gardasil® 9 prevents certain cancers and diseases caused by the nine HPV types covered by the vaccine, including oropharyngeal cancer.

Head and Neck Cancer Treatment at Karmanos Cancer Institute

At Karmanos, head and neck cancers are treated by members of the Head and Neck Oncology MDT, which include surgical oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, neuroradiologists, interventional radiologists, endocrinologists, facial and reconstructive surgeons, oral oncologists and dentists, maxillofacial prosthodontists, speech and swallow therapists, pathologists, pharmacists, dietitians, social workers, and genetic counselors. The team focuses entirely on treating head and neck cancers and shares its collective expertise to create a customized treatment plan for each patient.

“Our team uses the latest technologies, including the da Vinci® Si™ Surgical System, stereotactic radiation, and cryotherapy, to achieve optimum patient success. We also offer multiple clinical trials to treat head and neck cancers,” said Dr. Sukari.

If facing a head and neck cancer diagnosis, it is important to be evaluated by cancer experts. Call 1-800-KARMANOS or visit karmanos.org to learn more.