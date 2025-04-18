Mayor Abdullah Hammoud highlights progress in second State of the City address: Dearborn among Michigan’s fastest-growing cities

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud delivers his second State of the City address at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn on April 15. – Videograb

DEARBORN — Mayor Abdullah Hammoud delivered his second State of the City address titled “Destination Dearborn” at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, April 15. During the well-attended event, Hammoud highlighted the city’s accomplishments and outlined future plans that will continue to elevate the city, addressing fiscal health, well-being, safety, public health and the overall needs of residents.

Dearborn: A city fulfilling the American dream

“For generations, thousands of families, like my own, picked up a map, set their pens down on Dearborn, and marked it as the destination, the place to be,” Hammoud told the large audience.

As the first Arab American and Muslim mayor of Dearborn, Hammoud has not only broken political barriers, but has also taken the city to new heights.

Speaking with pride for the city, he shared that Dearborn is the fastest-growing community in Michigan, with a long-standing allure. He has pushed efforts to maintain and enhance the city’s appeal. He has introduced more recreational spaces, strengthened traffic safety enforcement, prioritized public health, worked to reduce flooding and more — addressing core issues. Recognizing the city’s potential, he declared it a place where the American Dream comes to life

“It was a city that made a promise, a promise that if you come here, plant roots, work hard and give back to your community, you too can achieve the American Dream,” he said.

“Dearborn has transformed over the years, but that promise has carried through generations. And it is incumbent upon us to decide what Dearborn will promise tomorrow and every day after.”

Prioritizing safety and mobility

Hammoud also said tackling dangerous drivers and addressing traffic safety has been a prominent focus of his. He stated that the Dearborn Police Department, fully staffed and fully funded, now operates by a system of enforcement, education and engineering. There has been a record surge in citations written, indicating the city’s efforts to enforce traffic laws and combat violations.

Also, the 19th District Court Traffic School has been reinstated, after a six year lapse, for those who have violated traffic laws. Warnings have also been issued to driving schools, emphasizing that they should not be passing unqualified and potentially reckless drivers. The Secretary of State’s Office shut down two driving schools in nearby Hamtramck, which were reported to have been passing unqualified drivers, within two weeks of those warnings, Hammoud said.

“Our officers are cracking down, harder than ever, on reckless driving, issuing citations and getting dangerous drivers off our roads,” he said. “By focusing on the enforcement of dangerous driving, our department issued nearly 25,000 citations in 2024, a five percent increase from the year prior.”

Their work, however, does not end there. Hammoud announced the installment of 300 speed humps, 100 illuminated stop signs, 60 speed radar displays, 40 illuminated one-way intersection signs, more than 20 raised pedestrian crosswalks, 12 school zone crossing signs and five flashing beacons.

The city’s first-ever roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Chase Road and Ruby Street. The intersection at Schaefer and Prospect, an intersection known to be one of the most dangerous in Dearborn, will be redesigned to continue efforts to improve traffic safety.











Photos: Erin McConnell

Building healthier, greener, and more inclusive spaces

The Hammoud administration has also actively pursued economic health. The mayor noted that the city has maintained the lowest tax rate since 2010 and has secured more than $120 million in grant funding for projects and introduced three structurally balanced budget proposals — for the first time in nearly two decades.

The inception of three new PEACE parks across the city, fostering a greater sense of community, is a key piece of his administration’s efforts as well. The PEACE park locations, including west, east and south, which is coming soon, ensure equal access to recreational spaces for all residents. The parks offer walkable spaces, outdoor seating, green spaces and open areas for food trucks and vendors.

In addition to the PEACE parks, Hammoud introduced three playscape parks that will be accessible to all children regardless of ability. Located at Crowley, Lapeer and Ford Woods Park, by this summer every family in Dearborn will only be 10 minutes away from an accessible playscape.

Flooding has been an ongoing issue for the city and a large area of focus for Hammoud and his administration, who have implemented various solutions to reduce it. Greenspaces have been one of the solutions as they help absorb rainfall. Bioswales were installed along Morrow Circle that collect up to 40,000 gallons of rainwater each storm.

In an effort to improve environmental health and safety, the administration has also issued ordinances — the strictest in the state — to control hazardous waste.

“We know that environmental justice isn’t just a slogan; it’s something we have to design for, zone for and push for,” Hammoud said.

Investing in families and the next generation

Hammoud revealed several future plans for the city, one of them being a new interactive STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) center for children. Dearborn’s Esper Branch library will be used for this space as the city transform it into this learning center for the youth.

Hammoud said the center, offered as a free resource to all Dearborn families, will provide robotics, engineering, music, and arts, with access to hands-on science projects, circuits and 3D printing.

An initiative to address the growing birth rate is expanding to Dearborn. The Rx Kids program provides financial help to mothers and every expectant mother in Dearborn will receive $4,500 over six months. Wayne County is funding and supporting this program through a partnership with County Executive Warren C. Evans and Deputy County Executive Assad Turfe. State funding was also secured by State Senator Sylvia Santana and State Rep. Alabas Farhat.

“When most people think of Dearborn, they think of the Rouge Factory and auto production,” Hammoud said. “But do you know what else Dearborn is really good at producing? Babies. That’s right, Dearborn produces over 1,700 babies a year. Our birth rate is consistently 60 percent higher than the state average.”

The Dearborn Industrial Greenbelt project, a green project coming to the city and supported by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), is designed to establish a green buffer that will calm traffic along Industrial Street, reduce air pollution and manage flooding.

“Becoming a destination city isn’t just about new buildings or business growth — it’s about creating real opportunities for everyone to lead healthy, dignified lives,” Hammoud said. “It means looking out for our families when others won’t. It means filling the gaps and stepping up where it matters most. That’s what we do every day — scanning the globe for bold, evidence-based programs we can bring home to Dearborn. And we are doing that again.”

A 24/7 response center will be available to residents soon, allowing them to call 311 anywhere within city limits to receive the necessary assistance. Through the help of a virtual agent, residents can access the Dearborn.gov website in English, Arabic, or Spanish.

“Dearborn has been the destination for generations because we have something others don’t, a community that lifts each other up, where neighbors look out for one another, where families grow together and where a deep sense of belonging connects us all,” Hammoud said. “While cities across Michigan have seen their populations plummet, Dearborn remains the fastest growing city in Michigan, and that is by no accident. Growth is not just happening, we are making it happen.

“Dearborn is not just keeping the pace, we are setting it.”