Arab American Civil Rights League files lawsuit alleging religious discrimination at Shelby Township auto dealership​

Eyhab Aljabaly with ACRL Chairman Nabih Ayad during the press conference on Thursday, April 24. - Photo by the ACRL

​SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL) has filed a lawsuit against Big Jay’s Auto Sales on behalf of Eyhab Aljabaly, a Dearborn resident who alleges he was subjected to religious discrimination during a vehicle sale negotiation.​

According to Aljabaly, the incident occurred in March when he was communicating with a dealership employee via Facebook Marketplace to sell his car. He stated that the conversation was amicable until he proposed involving his mechanic for an inspection. At that point, the employee allegedly responded with a threatening message indicating she would come “strapped” with her cousins, which Aljabaly interpreted as hostile and alarming.​

Aljabaly said he brought up his faith in talking to an employee, who said “Oh, you’re Muslim? End of discussion.”

Aljabaly reported the incident to the dealership’s management, who initially appeared to take his concerns seriously. However, he asserts that their attitude shifted days later, with both the owner and manager declining to take further action or investigate the matter. The employee in question reportedly remains employed at the dealership.​

When approached for comment, the dealership’s owner, Jeff, who identifies as Arab American, denied any discriminatory practices within his business. He stated that if Aljabaly could provide evidence of the alleged messages, he would take appropriate action, including the potential termination of the employee involved.​

According to a press release issued by the ACRL, Aljabaly has text messages that show, as soon as the dealership employee, Jessica, learned he was of Arab Muslim descent, she immediately said, “Oh, you’re Muslim, end of conversation.” Aljabaly, deeply hurt by this blatant act of discrimination, reflects on the persistence of hatred and bias in southeastern Michigan in 2025 the statement read.

The ACRL’s lawsuit seeks to address what it describes as a clear case of religious discrimination, aiming to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.

– Fox 2 Detroit and the ACRL. Edited for style.