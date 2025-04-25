Democratic U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens denies meeting publisher, yet smoked his cigar

Haley Stevens lied about the meet, cigar and more!

It is beyond any reasonable doubt that U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan prioritizes the support of pro-Israel groups — most notably the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) — over the interests of her actual constituents, especially as she prepares to run for U.S. Senate in 2026 to replace Senator Gary Peters.

As part of her efforts to court the pro-Israel lobby, Stevens has not hesitated to spread falsehoods against critics of the Israeli occupation, especially those who have declined to support her politically. One notable target is The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani, whom Stevens singled out in an interview with the Jewish Insider in February.

It is no secret that Stevens’ successive electoral victories — four consecutive terms in the U.S. House of Representing — have been significantly bolstered by hefty donations from supporters of Israel. Her campaigns have consistently out-fundraised her opponents, whether in Democratic primaries or general elections against Republicans.

Last week, Stevens formally announced her candidacy for the 2026 U.S. Senate race. She is well aware of the “password” to access pro-Israel support and has repeatedly opened her campaigns by publicly affirming her unwavering support for Israel’s war on Gaza and her endorsement of repressive policies under the guise of combating anti-Semitism.

In this context, Stevens has consistently pandered to American Jewish communities, voicing unwavering support for Israel and frequently decrying what she terms the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States. In her Jewish Insider interview, Stevens reaffirmed that the Democratic Party remains a traditional ally of Israel. She also criticized Governor Whitmer’s 2023 visit to the United Arab Emirates with a delegation of Arab American leaders, including Siblani.

Let us set the record straight: I never said “All Jews should go back to Poland.” That is one of Haley Stevens’ many lies. – Osama Siblani, publisher

Stevens’ remarks in the interview went beyond pandering. They descended into outright falsehoods. She expressed “shock” that the governor traveled with Siblani, whom she accused of glorifying Hezbollah’s actions and calling its casualties “heroes and martyrs.”

She went further, falsely claiming that she had never met Siblani and had no intention of meeting him.

“I will not condone or associate with this kind of relationship,” she said. “A grown man should not be saying ‘all Jews should go back to Poland.’

“I don’t have time for this in my life, nor do I plan to go on any official overseas trips with Siblani,” she added.

Stevens reminded readers that she is usually among the first to issue statements against anti-Semitism, insisting that political leaders must condemn violence and hatred toward Jews. She insinuated, in a veiled jab at Governor Whitmer, that some politicians may be reluctant to take a strong stance “due to priorities or lack of training.”

In response, Siblani issued a statement refuting Stevens’ remarks.

“It’s important for the public to know that Stevens’ comments to Jewish Insider are entirely false,” he said.

Siblani rejected her allegation that he called on “all Jews to return to Poland.”

“I have never, in my professional or political life, made such a statement. Her claims are absolutely baseless.”

Siblani reaffirmed his commitment to the Palestinian struggle for justice and liberation from Israel’s brutal occupation, while clarifying that his support does not equate to endorsing any form of ethnic cleansing — “which is what Israel commits daily in Gaza.

“Stevens’ remarks about me are nothing more than another fabricated attack meant to falsely brand me as anti-Semitic. She would be better served by relying on facts rather than lies.”

He also dismissed her claim of never having met him, revealing that they had, in fact, shared a brunch at LaPita Restaurant in Dearborn, in the presence of other guests.

“Not only that,” Siblani said, “but she also enjoyed a Cuban cigar offered to her by me during that brunch and she smoked it to the end!”

Siblani attributed Stevens’ denial of this encounter to her resentment over his decision not to endorse her 2022 congressional campaign, in which he supported her opponent, former U.S. Rep. Andy Levin — “a respected American Jewish public servant,” as Siblani described him.

“Failing to receive someone’s political support does not justify spreading lies about them,” Siblani said.