Gov. Whitmer elevates Judge Mariam Saad Bazzi to Court of Appeals, making her the state’s first Arab and Muslim appellate judge

Governor Whitmer appointed Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Mariam Saad Bazzi to the Michigan Court of Appeals- First District. – File photo

LANSING / DEARBORN – In a historic first for Michigan’s judicial system, Governor Whitmer appointed Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Mariam Saad Bazzi to the Michigan Court of Appeals- First District, making her the first Arab and Muslim American to serve on the appellate court in the state’s history.

The historic appointment marks a major milestone for Arab Americans in the state judiciary

The announcement came Wednesday, following the elevation of Court of Appeals Judge Noah Hood to the Michigan Supreme Court. Bazzi will complete the remainder of Hood’s term, which runs through the beginning of 2027. To retain the seat, she will be required to run in the November 2026 election for a full six-year term on the bench.

The appointment is a major milestone for Michigan’s Arab American community and adds to Bazzi’s already distinguished judicial career.

A judicial milestone for Michigan’s Arab American community

Bazzi’s appointment was part of a broader reshuffling in the appellate court system by Governor Whitmer, who also appointed Christopher Trebilcock to the Court of Appeals-Second District and Daniel Korobkin to the Court of Appeals-Third District.

It is worth noting that Arab American judge Henry Saad was the first to serve on the Michigan Court of Appeals, having been appointed in 1994. He was later re-elected to full terms in 1996 and 2002.

Bazzi will now serve in the Detroit District, one of four appellate courts across Michigan — the others being Troy, Grand Rapids and Lansing — which collectively make up the second-highest court in the state. The Michigan Court of Appeals comprises 25 judges elected across those four circuits.

Bazzi’s distinguished career in law and public service

Bazzi brings a wealth of legal and judicial experience to the Court of Appeals. She has served as a Wayne County Circuit Court Judge since 2017, initially appointed by former Governor Snyder, a Republican. She has since been re-elected twice, a reflection of the trust she has earned with the voters of Wayne County.

Beyond the bench, Bazzi has been a committed leader in civic, educational and legal organizations. Her roles have included:

Member of the Detroit Bar Association,

Member of the Michigan Judges Association,

Member of the National Association of Muslim Lawyers,

Member of the Michigan Advisory Council on Middle Eastern American Affairs,

Leadership positions in LAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities (formerly the Lebanese American Heritage Club),

Member of the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC),

Former president of the Dearborn Board of Education, which oversees Dearborn Public Schools and Henry Ford College.

Judge Bazzi is a native of Bint Jbeil, Lebanon and holds a Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University Law School and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

She is married to Abed Bazzi, an executive at General Motors, and has three children.

Statements from the governor and Bazzi

“Mariam is a trailblazer, a community leader and a proud Michigander,” Governor Whitmer said of Bazzi in the official appointment announcement. “She brings years of experience to the Court of Appeals, where she will serve as the first Arab and Muslim American appellate judge in Michigan’s history. I am grateful for her continued service to the people of Michigan in this important new role.”

For her part, Bazzi expressed deep appreciation for the appointment.

“I am honored and excited to accept this appointment from Governor Whitmer,” she said. “I thank her and her team for their time and effort during this process. It is a great honor for me to continue serving the people of this great state, and I will strive to deliver justice with fairness and integrity.”

She also congratulated Trebilcock and Korobkin, and extended best wishes to Judge Hood.

Judge Hood’s elevation and Michigan’s liberal majority

Hood, a Detroit native and graduate of Cass Technical High School and Harvard Law School, was previously appointed by Whitmer to the Court of Appeals in 2022. With his latest elevation, Michigan’s Supreme Court now comprises of six justices aligned with the Democratic Party and one justice backed by Republicans.

His appointment follows Governor Whitmer’s historic selection of Justice Kyra Harris Bolden in November 2022, making her the first Black woman to serve on the state’s highest court.

Justice Elizabeth Clement, a Republican-leaning justice, announced her resignation in February, paving the way for Hood’s promotion.

Bazzi’s appointment is widely viewed as a powerful affirmation of the growing influence of Arab Americans in Michigan’s public institutions. It also represents a deepening commitment to inclusion and representation at all levels of state government.