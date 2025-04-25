Lebanese general security chief visits Metro Detroit: Honored with warm reception and community tribute

Major General Hassan Ezzat Choucair, director general of Lebanese General Security speaks at a crowded reception and dinner in his honor at Bint Jbail Cultural Center in Dearborn on Monday, April 21. – Photos Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN – The visit of Major General Hassan Ezzat Choucair, director general of Lebanese General Security, to the Detroit area last week was met with great enthusiasm. The trip, which spanned more than five days, included official meetings and community events that reflected the Lebanese American community’s deep appreciation for Lebanon’s security forces and their role in maintaining national stability.

A week of engagement

During his visit, Choucair met with numerous Lebanese American business people and toured many religious, civic and governmental institutions. A central event was a tribute reception hosted at the Bint Jebail Cultural Center in Dearborn. Choucair also visited Wayne County government offices, where he was welcomed by Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, his deputy, Assad Turfe, and several Arab American officials from his administration.

Community celebration

The main tribute event, held last Monday, was organized by businessmen Abdul Beydoun, Hassan Bazzi, Ali Jawad, Shaker Aoun, Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun and The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani. The reception, attended by a large crowd of more than 860 guests — including local officials, clergy, community leaders, judges and business leaders — celebrated Choucair’s appointment in March as director general of Lebanon’s General Security, succeeding retired Major General Abbas Ibrahim.

Among the distinguished guests were Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Dearborn Chief Judge Sam Salamey. Speakers praised Choucair’s integrity and military expertise, expressing confidence in his ability to lead Lebanon’s General Security Directorate during turbulent times.

Hammoud welcomed Choucair, a native of Meis El Jabal in South Lebanon, commending the Lebanese government’s decision to appoint him.

“We must always support individuals with the skills and qualifications to make a difference in their communities,” Hammoud said.

















Siblani welcomed Choucair and his family, emphasizing the general’s competence, humility, honesty and honor.

“While some are honored by their position, it is General Security that is honored by Major General Hassan Ezzat Choucair,” Siblani said.

He expressed hope for Lebanon’s recovery despite the ongoing brutal war waged by Israel, pointing to historical resilience in 1982 and 2006 thanks to leaders like Choucair.

Other speakers included Salamey, Father Alfred Badawi, attorney Fadwa Hammoud, Baydoun, State Representative Alabas Farhat and businessman Nasser Beydoun.

In his speech, Choucair expressed deep gratitude for the welcoming reception and the Lebanese American community’s warm welcome. He dedicated the tribute to the entire General Security institution, which he called “the safety valve for the nation and its people.” He stressed that the agency remains committed to public service, national stability and strengthening the bond between Lebanon and its diaspora.

Choucair extended special appreciation to the Lebanese American community in Michigan, calling it “the beating heart of Lebanon abroad.” He said the tribute reflects their strong ties to national identity and trust in the institutions safeguarding Lebanon.

He highlighted the agency’s strategic goals, including administrative modernization, improved efficiency and a shift toward digital transformation to better serve Lebanese citizens domestically and abroad. He emphasized that security is built on wisdom and coordination, not force alone.

Choucair also addressed Lebanon’s political situation, noting the country has entered a new phase of stability under President Joseph Aoun, alongside Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. He praised their efforts to rebuild public institutions and enhance foreign relations.

He concluded with a call to Lebanese citizens, both at home and abroad, to support Lebanon’s recovery.

“Lebanon is entering a phase of recovery and reclaiming its regional and global role,” he said, pledging that General Security will remain “an institution for all Lebanese without exception.” He vowed to continue serving Lebanon with full dedication.

Community and official Visits

During his stay, Choucair visited several Arab American organizations, including the Islamic Institute of America, the Amal Foundation, HYPE Athletics and the Bloomfield Hills Country Club, where a dinner was hosted by Ambassador Youssef Ghafari and attended by Lebanese business leaders and diplomats, including the Lebanese consul general in Detroit, Ambassador Bilal Kabalan.

Choucair also toured The Arab American News offices and met with Siblani, learning about the newspaper’s role in preserving the Arab American identity.

He also visited the Guardian Building in downtown Detroit where he was received by Evans and Turfe.

Evans, who visited Lebanon in 2023, praised the contributions of Arab American officials in Wayne County’s development and expressed his strong ties to the Lebanese American community. He expressed his interest in returning to Lebanon, a sentiment reciprocated by Choucair, who invited him to visit again and highlighted the Lebanese people’s resilience and hospitality.

At the conclusion of the visit, Evans presented Choucair with a commemorative plaque. Arab American officials in attendance included Turfe, Baydoun, Homeland Security Director Sam Jaafar, Prosecutor Sue Hammoud and Wayne County Judge Helal Farhat, who each delivered welcoming remarks.

Choucair toured the historic Guardian building before his departure.