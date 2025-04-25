Major General Hassan Ezzat Choucair reaffirms Lebanon’s stability despite regional unrest, urges diaspora to visit homeland

Major General Hassan Ezzat Choucair (C) during an interview with Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Osama Siblani and senior staff writer Tareq Adam at the offices of The Arab American News in Dearborn on Wednesday, April 23. – Photo by Abbas Shehab

“Lebanon is secure, resilient and open to its people”: Major General Hassan Ezzat Choucair emphasizes stability and reform in visit to Michigan

The director general of Lebanese General Security calls on the diaspora to return this summer, highlights cross-border security cooperation, modernization efforts and the evolving role of Lebanese Americans.

By Tareq Adam /The Arab American News

DEARBORN — In a candid and far-reaching conversation during his visit to Dearborn last week, Major General Hassan Ezzat Choucair, the newly appointed director general of the Lebanese General Security, delivered a clear message to Lebanese Americans: Lebanon is stable, committed to reform and welcomes its diaspora to return home and reconnect.

Choucair’s visit to The Arab American News offices was part of a weeklong tour filled with diplomatic, cultural and social engagements with the Lebanese American community in Metro Detroit — home to one of the largest and most influential Lebanese diasporas in the world.

Transition and stability amid regional unrest

Choucair, who took over the helm of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate on March 13, succeeding Major General Abbas Ibrahim, assured that Lebanon’s internal security and political environment remain under control despite persistent challenges along its southern and northeastern borders.

“While we face repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in the South and complex developments along the Syrian border, Lebanon today enjoys a high degree of internal stability,” Choucair said. “We are working hand-in-hand with the Lebanese Army under the direction of His Excellency President Joseph Aoun to maintain calm and preserve national sovereignty.”

He referenced the recent violence near the northeastern border with Syria in March, which led to dozens of casualties and displaced thousands, describing the situation as serious but manageable.

“We have established three joint Lebanese-Syrian military-security committees in Baalbek and Hermel to contain the fallout,” Choucair explained, citing Saudi Arabia’s role in facilitating the agreement.

“These committees are already functioning to reduce tensions, prevent escalation and protect both communities on either side of the border.”

A firm stand against Israeli aggression

Touching on Lebanon’s southern frontier, Choucair criticized Israel’s continued violations of Lebanese sovereignty, even after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire last October.

“Israel continues to occupy five areas in southern Lebanon and has committed over 3,000 violations since the ceasefire agreement,” he said. “Their actions are a blatant affront to international law and a threat to civilian life.”

Despite this, Choucair affirmed Lebanon’s commitment to peace and its reliance on diplomacy — while stressing that military readiness remains essential.

“Lebanon has not and will not relinquish its right to defend itself. The Lebanese state, through its armed forces and General Security, is fully prepared to respond to any threat to our land, sovereignty or people.”

Rebuilding general security with modern tools and vision

In discussing his internal vision, Choucair presented an ambitious plan to modernize Lebanon’s General Security Directorate with a focus on digital transformation, streamlined services and enhanced accessibility — particularly for Lebanese abroad.

“We inherited an institution with a strong legacy from my predecessors, Major Generals Jamil Al Sayyed and Abbas Ibrahim,” Choucair said.

“We are now committed to institutionalizing reform, improving efficiency and using advanced technology to make the institution more accessible to every Lebanese citizen — whether they live in Beirut or Michigan.”

One of the cornerstone reforms is the deployment of more than 80 passport issuance machines to Lebanese consulates and embassies worldwide, which Choucair announced will go live in the coming months.

“This will allow Lebanese abroad to obtain biometric passports without having to ship them from Lebanon,” he said. “And I can confirm we currently have a passport inventory that will last at least one year, removing any backlog fears.”

Managing security risks and transnational threats

General Security, under Choucair’s leadership, has continued its work combating smuggling, border infiltration and transnational terrorism. He revealed that the Directorate recently arrested an individual responsible for launching a rocket volley from southern Lebanon, and that the Lebanese Army Intelligence Service apprehended three others in a separate operation.

“We take every incident seriously. Our role is to neutralize risks and safeguard the national interest through measured and intelligent action.”

Choucair emphasized that true security lies not just in strength, but in strategic foresight, cooperation and institutional discipline.

“We are not interested in escalating crises. We’re interested in solutions that protect our citizens, the country and secure our future.”

A message of confidence to the diaspora

In a heartfelt message, Choucair called on Lebanese expatriates — especially those in Michigan — to maintain their bonds with Lebanon and return for summer visits.

“Lebanon is safe,” he said. “The fears some might have are unfounded. The army and security forces are fully deployed and committed to the safety of every resident and visitor.”

He described the Lebanese community in the the U.S. and specially in the Dearborn area as a pillar of Lebanon’s resilience — not just economically, but culturally and politically.

“You support your families. You advocate for Lebanon in your new home. You have reshaped perceptions of the Arab world in the United States — and your role in local American politics has become more visible and impactful than ever.”

Looking ahead: Security, sovereignty and services

Choucair concluded the interview with a vision of a sovereign, secure and modern Lebanon — rooted in institutional service and driven by a bond between Lebanon and its people, wherever they may live.

“We will continue to adapt, modernize and defend. We are guardians of a country that belongs to all its citizens.”