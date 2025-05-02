Dearborn Mayor Hammoud launches aggressive traffic safety overhaul

DEARBORN – As part of a citywide traffic-calming plan set to roll out in the coming months, the city of Dearborn is preparing to install new traffic signals and speed bumps and to redesign the Schaefer–Prospect intersection, considered one of the most dangerous left-turn points in the city, according to Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

The danger of the intersection — which currently lacks a traffic signal — stems from multiple factors, primarily the convergence of several streets with Schaefer Road near its junction with the unevenly aligned Prospect Street. The intersection also includes Maple and Leonard Streets. The area is further complicated by the presence of key institutions that attract hundreds of daily visitors, including Masjid Al-Salaam and the Bint Jebail Cultural Center.

Hammoud described the intersection’s layout as an engineering failure and “a nightmare”, worsened by the number of businesses and institutions operating in the area.

Planned changes include banning left turns from northbound Schaefer Road onto eastbound Prospect Street, converting Leonard and Prospect Streets — both adjacent to Masjid Al-Salaam — into one-way streets in the same direction and expanding pedestrian sidewalks around the site.

Hammoud noted that due to the irregular four-way geometry of the intersection, it’s not feasible to install a standard traffic signal. Visibility is also poor due to the number of roads converging onto Schaefer.

The redesign of Schaefer–Prospect is part of a broader traffic safety strategy that the city aims to complete by the end of this year. Other planned measures include:

Installation of new traffic lights.

Pedestrian crossing beacons.

Hundreds of additional speed bumps as part of an expansion of last year’s pilot program around three public parks.

The city also plans to build Dearborn’s first traffic roundabout at the intersection of Chase and Ruby, although that project remains under review.

Speed bump installations will begin in spring and summer around schools, senior care centers, and public parks, Hammoud said. However, he added that they are not ideal for residential streets due to winter snow plowing challenges. In his recent State of the City Address, Hammoud reported that installing speed bumps around Hemlock, Levagood and Lapeer Parks helped reduce vehicle speeds by more than 20 percent.

The Hammoud administration is applying a three-pronged approach to improve public safety on Dearborn’s roads: Engineering, enforcement and education.

Increased patrols

Dearborn Police reported issuing more than 1,000 traffic citations to reckless drivers as part of an ongoing campaign to combat speeding and dangerous driving.

The campaign, which began in late March, aims to enhance safety by intensifying patrols in high-traffic areas and around schools and parks.

The enforcement initiative is expected to continue through the summer and graduation season, as part of the city’s broader efforts to reduce traffic crashes and promote responsible driving behavior.

Dearborn Police are also partnering with local high schools to educate young drivers about safe driving using a high-tech simulator that allows students to experience the risks of reckless and distracted driving.

The program, in collaboration with the American Automobile Association (AAA) and the Oakland County Police Academy, will continue through May 9.