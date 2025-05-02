Russell Kavalhuna named president of Western Michigan University, leaving Henry Ford College and returning to Kalamazoo

Russell Kavalhuna, president of Henry Ford College in Dearborn. – πhoto courtesy of Henry Ford College

DEARBORN – Last month the Board of Trustees at Western Michigan University (WMU) elected Russell Kavalhuna, president of Henry Ford College in Dearborn, to become the new president of the public university in Kalamazoo, effective July 1.

Kavalhuna, a 2001 graduate of WMU, will succeed current president Dr. Edward Montgomery, becoming the 10th president in the university’s history. Founded in 1957, WMU serves around 17,000 students.

The university board unanimously approved a five-year contract for Kavalhuna, with an annual salary of $525,000. His salary at Henry Ford College is $303,000.

The Dearborn Board of Education, which oversees Henry Ford College and the Dearborn Public Schools, will need to appoint a new college president in the coming months.

In a statement, Kavalhuna reaffirmed his commitment to working with the Dearborn Board of Education, college leadership, other campus officials and the broader community to “ensure a smooth transition.”

“I will always value the time I spent as president of Henry Ford College,” he said. “I love this college because my colleagues and our students constantly inspire me.

“It has been a great honor to serve public education here in Dearborn to uplift and improve people’s lives,” he added. “Henry Ford College will always hold a special place in my heart.”

He highlighted accomplishments during his tenure, including securing $90 million for the construction of a new student facility, the Southeast Michigan Student Success Center (SEMSSC) — the largest infrastructure project at the college since its founding in 1937.

Among other key achievements during his presidency was raising Henry Ford College’s graduation rate from 6 percent to more than 25 percent.

Adel Mozip, president of the Dearborn Board of Education, offered heartfelt congratulations to Kavalhuna “on this new chapter of his professional journey.”

“Russ has been an outstanding president for our college, embodying strong leadership and steadfast commitment,” Mozip said. “He’s been an exceptional leader who fostered collaboration, upheld high standards and advocated for the well-being of students and staff.

“As board president, I’ve deeply appreciated the strong relationship of trust we’ve built,” he added. “On behalf of the entire board, I wish Russ and his family happiness and success. I am confident he will continue to lead in higher education with integrity and dedication.”

Mozip also praised the positive working relationship between Kavalhuna and Dr. Glenn Maleyko, superintendent of the Dearborn Public Schools.

“Given our unique position as an educational district serving students from elementary through college, the relationship among top leaders is essential to our students and community,” Mozip said. “Russ and Glenn worked together excellently, ensuring seamless communication between the two institutions.”

Returning to Kalamazoo

Kavalhuna’s appointment followed an extensive national search by WMU to find a replacement for Montgomery, who will retire on June 30 after serving in the role since 2017.

According to the university’s statement, Kavalhuna took over as president of Henry Ford College in 2018, leading an institution of roughly 14,000 students. He has been credited with significantly improving student retention and graduation rates.

WMU, originally founded as a teachers college in 1903, noted that Kavalhuna was introduced to the university through his parents, who are both alumni.

“I am deeply grateful, humbled and honored to be chosen as the next president of Western Michigan University,” Kavalhuna said in a press release.

He added that the role holds great personal meaning as he began his academic journey in the Kalamazoo Public Schools and at WMU, and that his academic heart “will always remain there.”

In his biography, Kavalhuna, who is of Eastern European descent, stated, “I am the son of an immigrant with limited income who was able to achieve the American dream through public education.”

His parents were public school teachers who instilled in him a “strong work ethic and dedication to public service.”

Kavalhuna earned a bachelor’s degree in aviation science from WMU in 2001 and a Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School in 2007. He is married to Courtney and they have two children.

We are excited to welcome President-elect Russ Kavalhuna home to WMU. With his combination of leadership, technical innovation and public service to higher education, we look forward to this next chapter under his leadership. – Western Michigan University

“Returning to Western Michigan University is a defining moment in my life,” Kavalhuna said, affirming his deep belief in the university’s mission and the transformative power of higher education.

Before his appointment at Henry Ford College, Kavalhuna served as executive director of flight operations at WMU’s College of Aviation from 2015 to 2018. He also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Grand Rapids from 2009 to 2015 and as a law clerk for the Michigan Supreme Court from 2007 to 2009. Prior to that, he was a commercial airline captain with a regional affiliate of U.S. Airways from 2001 to 2006.

“As a prosecutor, I focused on society’s most serious issues, which led to death threats and inspired me to redirect my efforts toward the essential power of education,” he said in his professional biography.

He said his passion lies in “leveraging the unique power of higher education to solve our community challenges related to class, health and violence.”

The university’s announcement emphasized that Kavalhuna — who also served as an adjunct professor of law at Cooley Law School from 2012 to 2015 — has a robust academic background and public service record. He was appointed by governors from both parties — Jennifer Granholm (D), Rick Snyder (R) and Gretchen Whitmer (D) — to key statewide boards focused on education, workforce development, rehabilitation services and aviation.

Kavalhuna currently holds a position on the Michigan Workforce Development Board under the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. He is also a member of the Michigan Aeronautics Commission, a state body overseeing aviation infrastructure and regulatory policy.