Trump orders English proficiency requirement for all U.S. commercial truck drivers

Trump requiring that truckers speak and read English. – File photos

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump has signed an executive order requiring all commercial truck drivers in the United States to demonstrate proficiency in the English language as a mandatory condition for working in the industry. Trump described the measure as a way to enhance public safety and ensure effective communication between drivers and relevant authorities.

The order underscores the vital role truck drivers play in maintaining supply chain fluidity and supporting the national economy. It explains that the nature of their work necessitates sufficient language skills to understand road signs and instructions, and to interact with regulatory agencies during emergencies and routine situations.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said the move builds upon his previous executive order issued on March 1 that designated English as the official language of the United States.

“It makes no sense to allow individuals operating commercial vehicles to be unable to read road signs or communicate with relevant agencies,” he stated.

Under the new order, language proficiency requirements extend beyond speaking ability to include reading comprehension, writing skills and the capacity to interact effectively with safety personnel, border patrol agents and at inspection checkpoints. Drivers must also be able to prepare reports and work notes in English.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that new regulatory guidelines will soon be issued to define the testing process and implementation procedures. He stressed that failure to comply could result in license revocation or termination of employment.

The decision was welcomed by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA). Its president, Todd Spencer, praised the measure as essential to ensuring road safety and improving drivers’ ability to engage with authorities and understand critical instructions.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt added that communication failures due to language barriers have posed a recurring safety risk, prompting the administration to take firm action on the issue.

Additional measures and industry reactions

The executive order directs the Department of Transportation to rescind a 2016 guidance that had softened enforcement of English proficiency standards. This move aims to reinstate stricter compliance measures, including placing non-compliant drivers out of service. ​

Industry groups such as the American Trucking Associations (ATA) have expressed support for the order, emphasizing the need for consistent enforcement of existing regulations. ATA Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Safety Policy Dan Horvath stated that the organization looks forward to working with federal agencies to ensure effective implementation.

However, some critics argue that the order may disproportionately affect immigrant drivers and could lead to labor shortages in the trucking industry. They caution that the policy might create employment barriers for non-native English speakers who are otherwise qualified and experienced. ​

Implementation timeline

The enforcement of the executive order is set to begin 60 days from its issuance, on June 27. During this period, the U.S. Department of Transportation will develop and disseminate specific guidelines for compliance and enforcement. ​

The executive order reflects the Trump administration’s broader initiative to prioritize English as the official language and to enhance safety standards within the trucking industry. While it has garnered support from major industry associations, the policy also faces criticism over potential implications for workforce diversity and employment equity.​