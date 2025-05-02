U CAN-CER VIVE awards more than $450k to Karmanos Cancer Institute radio frequency research to treat cancer

Photo Courtesy of Jasmine Brown of the Karmanos Cancer Institute

DETROIT – The U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation, an organization aimed at cancer research in Michigan co-founded by Ryan and Kelley LaFontaine, awarded $459,010 to the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. Supporting research efforts to treat cancers with radiofrequency electromagnetic fields, the funds will directly help with open clinical trials in breast, colorectal and pancreatic cancers, as well as continue research in liver cancer with the handheld, portable device TheraBionic P1.

The device was co-invented by the president and CEO of Karmanos, Boris Pasche, M.D., Ph.D., FACP. Alongside his co-investor, Alexandre Barbault, throughout research studies they learned that certain tumor frequencies target specific tumors that react to those frequencies.

“U CAN-CER VIVE has supported the important research that our scientists conduct, and we are grateful to have had their continued commitment over the years that assists our labs in breakthrough research and development of novel treatments,” said Anthony Shields, M.D., Ph.D., medical oncologist, associate center director of Clinical Sciences and member of the Gastrointestinal and Neuroendocrine Oncology Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) at Karmanos, in a press release. “We’ve seen clear benefits in patients that we have prescribed the TheraBionic P1 device since we began offering this therapy in November. Since the announcement of Karmanos being the first to offer treatments with the device for advanced liver cancer, many of our clinical researchers have been looking into how this new therapy can extend treatment options for many of their patients.”

According to the Karmanos Institute, the TheraBionic P1 device was FDA-approved in September 2023 to treat the most common type of liver cancer, advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). With two decades of research spent on improving the treatment concept and device, the Karmanos Institute reported that research displayed that the use of TheraBionic P1 lead to tumor shrinkage, blocked new cancer cell growth and an increase in survival rates. It was also reported by TheraBionic, Inc. that patients receiving this kind of treatment did not experience side effects — such as loss of appetite, diarrhea and irritation of the palms and soles — that are typical with various other cancer therapies.

“One patient lived nearly six years, using the device consistently months after recurrence of HCC,” the Karmanos Institute reported. “TheraBionic P1 is the first FDA-approved systemic therapy using radiofrequency electromagnetic fields to treat cancer.”

“The device is amplitude-modulated at tumor-specific frequencies,” Pasche said. “We discovered that different frequencies are needed for HCC, breast, pancreatic, colon cancers and other solid tumors. Dr. Shields and our Karmanos physician-scientists are leading these studies. We look forward to the results of these clinical trials and hope to continue offering this device to patients who may need another option for treatment.”

Patients using TheraBionic P1 can use it from their own home. In three one-hour sessions, patients place a spoon-shaped antenna on their tongue to administer the treatment. The device emits levels of 27.12 radiofrequency electromagnetic fields which then travels throughout their body to the affected areas hitting primary tumors and its metastases, according to Karmanos. They also reported that the levels of radiofrequency are lower than the levels emitted from cell phones.

“U CAN-CER VIVE was born from a deeply personal place — a promise to fight for every life impacted by cancer,” said Kelley LaFontaine, co-founder of U CAN-CER VIVE. “This gift to Karmanos represents more than funding; it’s our unwavering belief in the brilliance of Michigan’s researchers and the strength of every patient in the fight of their life. To know that this device is already changing outcomes, already giving families more time together — that’s why we do what we do. We are honored to stand beside the team at Karmanos as they push the boundaries of what’s possible and bring new light into the lives of so many.”

Many of the studies that the U CAN-CER VIVE grant supports are expected to open this year. Karmanos has a study available for patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.

For more information on clinical trials available at Karmanos and to access the clinical trials portal, visit karmanos.org/clinicaltrials.