“Wrong phone number” scams are on the rise

If you’ve received an innocent-sounding text from a number you don’t recognize, it’s not actually innocent. It’s likely the start of a “wrong phone number” scam, which is increasingly being used to steal money and information from victims. I personally have been sent variations on this theme: “Hello! I hope you had a good day.” “Are you able to work?” and just “Hello.”

Fraudsters actually do not care how your day is going.

Research from security firm McAfee reported by CNBC indicates that around 25 percent of Americans have received wrong number texts. But this isn’t the only widespread text message scam currently circulating. The unpaid tolls and unpaid parking fee schemes are phishing attempts that may seem legitimate at first glance, but ultimately lead you to hand your credit card information over to thieves. According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers lost $470 million to text message scams in 2024, a five-fold increase over 2020.

How the wrong number scam works

The wrong number text scam starts with a random and seemingly harmless text from an unfamiliar number, the first objective of which is to prompt a response and confirm that your phone number is active.

After that, scammers try to build a relationship (often romantic) and gain your trust over days and months by preying on loneliness and a desire for connection. This can turn into a so-called “pig butchering” scam, with fraudsters soliciting investments or convincing you to hand over retirement savings, a long con that potentially comes with a big payday. But even if victims don’t end up sending money, any information they provide (even if innocuous) can be used or sold on the dark web.

AI has enabled this scam in several ways: It can help tailor more believable texts by area code, as well as cull social media profiles to identify potential targets and locate their phone numbers, making it more efficient for scammers. It may also collect enough information for fraudsters to gain access to social media accounts, lock them down and demand a ransom.

What to do if you receive a random text

If you receive a text from a number you don’t know, don’t respond, as doing so validates your phone number. Even if you don’t engage in this exchange any further, you may be targeted again in the future (and by different unfamiliar numbers). You also don’t need to try to find out who they are or whether you know them — if someone actually needs to reach you, they are likely to follow up with multiple messages or calls beyond a single “Hey, how are you?” And as with any scam, be wary of communication that provokes an emotional response or a sense of urgency.

You should mark wrong number messages as spam in your messaging app. In Messages on iOS, tap the Report Junk link that appears at the bottom of messages from unknown senders, then hit Delete > Report Junk. If you haven’t opened the message yet, you can also swipe left and tap the Trash icon > Delete and Report Junk. (Note that you can’t report a message if you’ve replied to it, which is another reason not to do so).

On Android, you can block and report conversations in Google Messages: tap and hold, then tap Block > Report spam > OK. If you’ve already opened the conversation, hit More options > Details > Block & report spam > OK.

You can also forward spam messages to 7726, which helps wireless companies identify and block scams.

– By Emily Long, LifeHacker