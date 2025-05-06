Trump announces halt to U.S. airstrikes on Yemen

President Trump

Washington, DC. – In a surprising shift in both military and diplomatic posture, President Trump has announced a halt to American airstrikes in Yemen, citing a “reassessment of Washington’s Middle East strategy and a renewed focus on political solutions over military escalation.”

In an official statement issued by the White House on Tuesday, Trump declared that “the United States will no longer carry out airstrikes in Yemen at this time”, explaining that the move aims to “allow space for ongoing negotiations between warring parties and to support regional de-escalation efforts.”

The announcement follows weeks of heightened U.S. military action against positions held by the Houthi group (Ansar Allah), which had targeted American and British ships in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Trump emphasized that he “will not allow U.S. forces to be drawn into endless wars”, calling on regional powers to “take responsibility for ensuring peace and stability.” He added that the U.S. will “continue to closely monitor the situation” and will respond defensively if necessary.

The international reaction has been mixed. While some nations advocating for peace welcomed the decision, others expressed concern that the U.S. pullback could embolden the Houthis and further extend Iran’s influence in the region.

Oman and Qatar are expected to play a central mediating role in the coming weeks, as cautious optimism grows around the possibility of reaching a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen.