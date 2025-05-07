Dearborn Heights police chief addresses past sexual assault incident against former sergeant

Dearborn Heights Police

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Police officials were recently made aware of an incident that led to an officer sharing information regarding an alleged sexual assault that occurred between 2021 and 2022 at the Dearborn Heights Police Headquarters.

The accused individual has not been employed by the department since 2023.

Police Chief Ahmed Haidar, who was not chief at the time of the incident, has confirmed that the department will fully cooperate with the investigation. Haidar also stated he does not condone any acts of sexual assault, harassment and/or behaviors negatively affecting members of the police department or citizens.

A civil lawsuit filed claims that a police officer was forced to perform sex acts on their bosses at work while another officer was sexually harassed and retaliated against.

One of the officers who filed suit, Maxwell Beardon, is reportedly currently on administrative leave while dealing with mental health issues as a result.

Attorney Jon Marko told Fox 2 Detroit that the ex-sergeant allegedly sexually harassed young officers and sexually assaulted one.

“We are talking about sick, sick stuff,” he said. “Asking for pictures of their genitals to be sent to their superiors, in one case, forcing oral sex by a superior in a position of power.”

Marko is representing two officers, Beardon and Sergeant Hashim Zrien. Beardon said the situation allegedly began with dirty text messages dating back to 2021 that escalated to requests for nude photos and oral sex in his office and in the basement of the Dearborn Heights Police Department.

“The abuse that was going on in this case was rampant,” Marko said. “It was out in the open; it was systemic.”

In the suit, Zrien said that he’s aware of 10 other officers who dealt with the same harassment that he allegedly did, including a barrage of text messages and requests for sex from the same sergeant. Zrien said he had denied the advances and was retaliated against.

“We have a whole plethora in this case,” Marko said. “We have messages, we have dates, times.”

Michigan State Police are now investigating the accusations to see if there is anything criminal to pursue.

The former sergeant accused in the suit left the department and currently works for the Ann Arbor Police Department.

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson told Fox 2 that the department has initiated an internal review and placed the accused sergeant on administrative leave pending further review.