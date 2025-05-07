DEARBORN PUBLIC SCHOOLS NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED 2025-2026 BUDGET

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2025, at 7 o’clock pm., at the Ten Eyck Administration Building, 18700 Audette, Dearborn, MI. 48124, and the Board of Education of Dearborn Public Schools will hold a public hearing to consider the district’s proposed 2025-2026 budget.

The Board may not adopt its proposed 2025-2026 budget until after a public hearing. A copy of the proposed 2025-2026 budget, including the proposed property tax mileage rate, is available for public inspection at the Ten Eyck Administration Building during regular business hours on or after 1:00 p.m. on May 9, 20245

The public can attend the meeting or watch the meeting live via the District’s You Tube Channel at //youtube.com/user/dpscommdept. The meeting will also be on the District’s Facebook page and cable channel (Comcast Dearborn Ch. 19 and WOW Ch.15)

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Amer Zahr, Secretary

Dearborn Public Schools

Board of Education