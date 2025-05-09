Dearborn is set to hold its second annual Bet on Dearborn Expo

Photo: Dearborn Gov page

DEARBORN — The Bet on Dearborn Expo is making its way to Dearborn for the second time. Formerly known as the Dearborn Entrepreneur Expo, the event is planned for Wednesday, May 14, from 4-8 p.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

Connecting new entrepreneurs with business experts, workshops, programming, and seminars will be offered. Resources include knowledge and guidance panels on funding, digital marketing advice, municipal bids and procurement, and much more.

In Dearborn, we champion our small businesses and entrepreneurs like no other,” Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said in a press release. “The Expo connects with them knowledge and resources they need to reach initial goals, or scale up and realize their visions. It’s all about making Dearborn the best place to live, work and succeed.”

The emcee of the event, Khalil Dabaja, is the founder of the Commonwealth Group, a Dearborn business known nationally for its business empowerment services, helping entrepreneurs reduce costs and scale their businesses.

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce will moderate a panel that is designed to share resources and opportunities accessible to local entrepreneurs in aims to help grow their business.

A business leaders panel will be hosted by local leader Bryce the Third to highlight local perspectives on business success and challenges. The panel will also provide strategies and advice for those launching a business – ands striving for success.

The expo’s presenting partner is the American Arab Chamber. Supporting partners include the CommonWealth Group, Bakri Coffee, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, ACCESS, the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council, Callharbor, Potato Pit, Dearborn Balloon Decor, Bryce the Third and Flowers by Renee.

A full list of vendor booths, resources and workshops can be found at BetOnDearborn.com/Expo.

Night of Innovation pitch competition

A new piece of the expo is being introduced this year; the city’s first-ever “Shark Tank” style pitch competition that will take place on the Night of Innovation, Tuesday, May 13 from 6-8 p.m.

The inaugural pitch competition will feature five entrepreneur finalists, showcasing the future of business talent in the community, during a dynamic night of networking and innovation.

The five finalists were announced by the city in April. An impressive lineup of judges can be found at BetOnDearborn.com/NOI. The finalists will compete for up to $25,000 in startup capital.

The event mirrors the mission of the Chamber’s innovation platform, Tejara, the first incubator and accelerator for Arab American and MENA entrepreneurs.

“The entrepreneurs we’re uplifting are turning vision into real-world impact, building businesses that reflect the voices and values of their communities and driving inclusive growth across our region,” said Hilary Ferencak, director of innovation and impact at the Tejara Innovation Hub. “When founders are visible, resourced and supported through mentorship, capital and connection, they don’t just launch ventures, they reshape the future.”

The Night of Innovation will also celebrate the inaugural graduating class of the Dearborn WORKS Boot Camp, an initiative geared towards women business empowerment and entrepreneurship in Dearborn.

This event is supported by the distinguished partners Comerica Bank and The Song Foundation, and additional partners, including Bakri Coffee, ACCESS, Your Occasion Destination, Paris Baguette and Flowers by Renee.

Learn more about the Night of Innovation at BetOnDearborn.com/NOI.

Information above provided by the city of Dearborn.