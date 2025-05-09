Trump’s Yemen truce and Gaza ultimatum sidelines Netanyahu; Middle east trip to exclude Israel

As President Trump prepares for his upcoming visit to the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself stunned and cornered following Washington’s decision to withdraw support for Israel in its confrontation with Yemen. Netanyahu now stands at a crossroads: either comply with Trump’s demand to end the war on Gaza or proceed with his far-right government’s plan to invade, occupy and depopulate the Gaza Strip.

In a live broadcast, Trump once again shocked Israel and its supporters in the U.S. and worldwide by announcing an immediate halt to U.S. military operations against the “brave” Houthis in Yemen, as he described them. This announcement came just weeks after Trump declared the start of direct negotiations with Iran during Netanyahu’s White House visit last month.

According to multiple media outlets, Trump’s announcement — made during a meeting with newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday — sparked a wave of confusion and alarm in Israel. The Trump administration reached this truce agreement with the Houthis, brokered by Oman (which is also mediating between Washington and Tehran), without Israel’s knowledge. Under the deal, Houthi forces agreed to cease attacks on American vessels in the Red Sea in exchange for a halt to U.S. strikes on Yemen.

This unprecedented sidelining of Israeli security interests by a U.S. president followed rapid military developments on the Yemeni front. Notably, a “Palestine” missile successfully penetrated both U.S. and Israeli air defenses, striking near Ben Gurion Airport. Israel responded with heavy bombardment of civilian infrastructure in Yemen — including Hodeidah port, Sana’a International Airport, power plants and factories — killing dozens of civilians.

While Israel showcased its military might against Yemen, Netanyahu was blindsided by the news of Trump’s backchannel agreement with the Houthis. This came as yet another blow from Washington amid growing Israeli political unease. Adding to this tension was a Reuters exclusive report that the U.S. had dropped its requirement that Saudi Arabia normalize ties with Israel in exchange for civilian nuclear cooperation. Trump is also expected to finalize a multi billion-dollar arms deal with Riyadh next week during a Middle East tour that includes stops in the UAE and Qatar, but conspicuously excludes Israel.

Israel’s massive strike on Sana’a airport had already raised tensions in the region and risked a broader war — especially with repeated Israeli threats to target Iran in response to Yemeni attacks. The escalation threatened to derail Trump’s trip, which he hinted would include a “very big announcement” without offering further details.

Ahead of this anticipated announcement, the U.S.–Yemeni truce — which allows safe passage for U.S. ships in the Red Sea in exchange for ending airstrikes on Yemen — is being seen as a clear victory for Sanaa on the Gaza support front since October 7, 2023. Trump himself acknowledged that while the Houthis had “taken heavy blows”, they “showed remarkable resilience and bravery” and had pledged not to strike U.S. ships again.

“Washington will honor their word,” he told reporters.

In truth, the failure of air campaigns against Yemen has long been documented by both U.S. and Israeli media. Trump had previously acknowledged the Houthis’ possession of advanced weaponry. Several senior U.S. military officials have conceded the high cost and strategic toll of confronting the Houthis, including damage to the U.S. Navy’s reputation. The Pentagon recently confirmed that three F-18 fighter jets were lost in one week, alongside seven drones since strikes resumed in March.

NBC News reported that the resumption of war against the Houthis has cost the U.S. more than $1 billion since March, in addition to billions spent under President Biden during Operation Prosperity Guardian aimed at lifting the Yemeni blockade on Israeli ports in late 2023.

Trump’s recent decisions — including the Yemen ceasefire, direct Iran talks and even reported direct communication with Hamas — have come without coordination with Israel. Observers say Trump appears focused on achieving American and personal diplomatic wins, leaving Israel stunned and sidelined. Israeli media reported that close Trump aides informed Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer that Trump had decided to cut contact with Netanyahu, accusing him of “manipulation.” This reflects a sharp rift over Trump’s expected Gaza proposal, which reportedly falls short of Israel’s demands.

Even more concerning for Israel is Oman’s continued mediation to set a date for a fourth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. Trump recently fired National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, a hardliner on Iran and close Netanyahu ally, further distancing himself from the Israeli premier.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed that the timing of the next round of talks is under consideration, with Oman expected to announce details soon. Meanwhile, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff told Axios that Washington is trying to schedule a fourth round of nuclear negotiations with Iran soon.

Between Netanyahu’s war and Trump’s solution

The U.S.–Yemeni truce is poised to upset Israel’s military calculus. Just one day before Trump’s announcement, Israel had approved a massive ground invasion plan for Gaza, aimed at defeating Hamas and “relocating civilians for their safety.”

Trump’s deal with the Houthis is seen as a pressure tactic to force Netanyahu’s far-right coalition to halt the war on Gaza rather than escalate.

Israel’s Security Cabinet had unanimously approved expanded military operations in Gaza “after Trump’s visit to the Middle East.” Netanyahu declared in a video on X that Israeli troops “won’t enter Gaza to strike and retreat — they intend the opposite.”

Despite growing domestic unrest, ultra-Orthodox Jews refusing military service and rising calls for an independent probe into failures during the October 7 attack, Netanyahu insisted no investigation would occur “until the war ends.”

Netanyahu rejected a call from the government’s legal advisor, Gali Baharav-Miara, to establish a full legal commission of inquiry. Instead, his government doubled down on its military strategy, summoning tens of thousands of reservists for expanded operations and promoting the concept of “voluntary migration” of Palestinians.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir confirmed that call-up orders are being issued to expand Gaza operations and decisively defeat Hamas, which continues to inflict casualties through guerrilla attacks. Hamas’ military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, reported killing and injuring 19 Israeli soldiers in a Thursday operation in Rafah’s Al-Tannour neighborhood. Israeli media confirmed at least two deaths and 12 injuries after a building collapse triggered by a Hamas ambush.

Haaretz reported the IDF is preparing to activate 50,000 reservists, but is facing enlistment challenges due to declining commitment rates. Some troops are reportedly being pressured to comply, amid suspicions of data manipulation.

As Israeli casualties mount in Gaza and Tel Aviv prioritizes warfare over prisoner exchange, Israeli society anxiously awaits Trump’s looming Gaza announcement — “unlikely to please Netanyahu or his cabinet.” Trump recently said Washington had held in-depth discussions on Gaza and would soon unveil a “major development.”

The White House also hinted that breakthrough developments on a prisoner exchange deal could unfold during Trump’s regional tour — a message reportedly conveyed to Israeli officials.

According to Israel Hayom, U.S. officials believe Trump may announce a comprehensive Gaza solution by week’s end.

Meanwhile, Agence France-Presse reported high-level U.S.–Israeli consultations on forming a temporary transition government to oversee Gaza, led by an American figure, until disarmament and a new capable Palestinian administration emerges. Notably, Israel is lobbying to assign two U.S. companies to manage humanitarian aid distribution in the Strip.

Al-Sharaa’s overtures

Despite ongoing security tensions from rogue jihadist factions, Syria’s interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa made a symbolic bid to consolidate international legitimacy with a visit to the Élysée Palace in France — the first European state to formally host him. Syria continues to face crippling sanctions hindering reconstruction.

Al-Sharaa is reportedly seeking a pathway to lift the siege, including potential direct engagement with Israel and a proposal for President Trump, possibly brokered by Saudi Arabia. Such a meeting, however, remains unlikely due to Al-Sharaa’s listing on U.S. terrorism designations.

Concurrently, Turkey and Israel began a new round of talks in Azerbaijan amid Ankara’s efforts to expand military presence in southern Syria. Israel rejects this move and is leveraging the Druze issue to push for a fractured, federated Syria more easily controlled.

Ahead of the Baku talks — requested by Trump to resolve Israel-Turkey tensions — Turkey’s Defense Ministry condemned Israeli strikes on Syria, calling them destabilizing and asserting that “in coordination with Syria’s new government, Turkey is working with regional actors to ensure safe field operations.”

Israel’s core demands include preventing military threats near its border with Syria and ensuring Syria remains free of strategic weapons. Essentially, Israel seeks to deny Syrian air defenses that could hinder its air force movements, especially after it destroyed Syria’s military capacity following the fall of Bashar al-Assad and imposed a buffer zone stretching to the outskirts of Damascus.

Israeli media also reported that a secret Syrian delegation visited Israel in April, brokered by the UAE, to establish communication channels with Al-Sharaa’s administration. This follows earlier reports of UAE-hosted talks aimed at building Syria–Israel ties. During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Al-Sharaa confirmed such outreach.

Haaretz detailed that the delegation included officials from Quneitra province and a senior defense figure, and that the meetings with Israeli Defense Ministry officials lasted several days.

In parallel, Al-Sharaa is leveraging Trump’s Gulf visit to present American firms with investment opportunities in Syria. His government recently invited U.S. companies, including energy firms, to explore post-war reconstruction projects.

Following his visit to Paris, a major French logistics company signed a 30-year contract to redevelop and operate Latakia port in Syria. Al-Sharaa now hopes to open the door to the White House as he did with the Élysée.