Dearborn Board of Education unanimously appoints Dr. Lori Gonko as interim president of Henry Ford College

Dr. Lori M. Gonko, interim president of Henry Ford College

DEARBORN – On Tuesday, the Dearborn Board of Education announced the unanimous appointment of Dr. Lori Gonko as interim president of Henry Ford College. Gonko, who is currently vice president of strategy and human resources at HFC, succeeds outgoing President Russell Kavalhuna, who will leave his position in early July to become president of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

Henry Ford College, founded in 1957, serves around 17,000 students.

“We were fortunate to have a large number of highly qualified members of our college community ready to assume this interim role, and we thank them all for their dedication and efforts,” said Adel Mozip, chairman of the Dearborn Board of Education.

The board oversees both Henry Ford College and the Dearborn Public Schools.

“The Board of Trustees looks forward to working with Dr. Gonko in advancing student success at Henry Ford College as we’re starting a search for our permanent president.”

Gonko joined Henry Ford College in 2012, where she progressed through several leadership positions before being appointed vice president of strategy and human resources in 2019. In this role, she oversees strategic planning, human resources, institutional research, business intelligence, academic advising and accreditation efforts.

She has led and co-led transformational initiatives aimed at enhancing academic success and improving institutional performance, including the college’s strategic plan, its accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission and numerous projects focused on supporting student success.

Gonko holds an Ed.D. in community college leadership from Ferris State University, where she also serves as an adjunct professor in the Doctorate in Community College Leadership (DCCL) program. She earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Oakland University and holds several professional certifications from the Balanced Scorecard Institute, a strategy management group in Washington, D.C.

In recognition of her leadership abilities, she was selected in 2023 as one of 35 national recipients of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship for 2023-2024, a program offered in collaboration with the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program and Stanford University’s Educational Leadership Initiative, designed to prepare the next generation of community college presidents.

In a statement following her appointment, Gonko expressed her pride and appreciation for the trust placed in her by the Dearborn Board of Education.

“I am honored and humbled to have the Board’s unanimous support in appointing me as interim president,” she said. “Thanks to the outstanding leadership of President Kavalhuna and the Board, the college is in an exceptionally strong position as we begin our next chapter. We are fortunate to have incredible students, a dedicated faculty and staff, a solid leadership team and many exciting initiatives just ahead.”

“As the Board undertakes the important task of selecting the next permanent president, I will do all I can to ensure a smooth transition while keeping student success at the forefront of all we do.”

Kavalhuna expressed his confidence in Gonko’s leadership.

“The Board of Trustees and I are thankful for Dr. Gonko’s willingness to serve in this interim leadership role, during a pivotal time for our college,” he said. “I have had the privilege of working with Lori since 2018. She has the leadership skills to lead our college until a permanent president is selected. I look forward to working with her to create a smooth transition over the next several weeks.”

The Dearborn Board of Education is expected to announce details of the search process for the new permanent president of Henry Ford College once finalized.