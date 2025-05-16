Joe Tate joins crowded Democratic race for the open U.S. senate seat in Michigan

Joe Tate

DETROIT – State Rep. Joe Tate (D- Detroit), the former Michigan House speaker, has entered the race for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, becoming the fourth Democratic candidate seeking the party’s nomination in the August 2026 primary elections. He aims to succeed Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who has announced he will not seek a third six-year term.

Tate’s entry into the race marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first Black candidate in Michigan’s 2026 Democratic Senate primary field. His candidacy adds weight to a race already viewed as one of the most important for Democrats hoping to regain Senate control next year.

According to analysts, Tate’s candidacy is likely to benefit U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, who is backed by pro-Israel lobbying groups. Tate’s entry is expected to split the vote among anti-Stevens voters, including African American voters in Detroit.

In addition to Stevens and Tate, the race also includes State Senator Mallory McMorrow and former gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who is supported by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Tate officially launched his campaign on Sunday, stating that his decision stems from a desire to “honor his grandparents who came to Detroit from Alabama during the Great Migration” in the early 20th century — a clear appeal to African American voters in the state.

In his campaign announcement video, Tate emphasized his commitment to laying a foundation for the next generation of Michiganders.

“Instead of creating opportunity for all, Donald Trump and the Republicans are cutting taxes for the wealthy and they’re betraying our senior citizens, our children and my fellow veterans to do it,” he said.

Despite his historic achievement as the first Black Speaker of the Michigan House, the former Navy officer and retired NFL player is expected to face significant challenges convincing voters to overlook the major setbacks Democrats suffered at the end of the last legislative session. Tate was forced to suspend House sessions early due to a lack of quorum after a Democratic lawmaker and the entire Republican caucus boycotted the sessions.

This led to the derailment of dozens of bills Democrats had hoped to pass before losing their House majority to Republicans in the 2024 elections, which also led Tate to relinquish any leadership role within the Democratic caucus.

Among the stalled bills were key Democratic priorities on economic development, road funding, regulation of ghost guns and reproductive health data.

Nevertheless, Tate takes pride in the key legislation Democrats passed during their control of both the House and Senate — as well as the governor’s office — following their 2022 election victories. He highlighted achievements such as strengthening gun control laws and providing free breakfast and lunch to school children.

“I see children with full bellies in schools because of what we accomplished,” he said.

Tate’s campaign website outlines his commitment to addressing issues such as economic inequality, healthcare access and veterans’ affairs, reflecting his background as a Marine Corps veteran and public servant.